2022 Audi Q7 SUV debuts at Rs. 80 lakh

Written by Athik Saleh Feb 03, 2022, 03:09 pm 2 min read

2022 Audi Q7 is offered in Premium Plus and Technology trims (Photo credit: Audi)

German automaker Audi has launched its new Q7 SUV in India. The 2022 model starts at Rs. 79.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in two trims: Premium Plus and Technology. As for the highlights, the four-wheeler has a redesigned front section, a new 3.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine, and a luxurious cabin with a bevy of tech-based features.

The new Audi Q7 has arrived in India after a gap of almost two years. The luxury SUV was discontinued in the country following the then-new BS6 emission rules.

Now, it's not only BS6 compliant but has a refreshed design, a new engine, and several other upgrades. It is expected to increase the heat in the luxury SUV segment in India.

Exteriors The car sports a chrome-framed octagonal grille

The 2022 Audi Q7 has a redesigned front fascia with a sculpted hood, a chrome-framed octagonal grille, Matrix LED headlights, and a front bumper with large air intakes. On the sides, it sports blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and large alloy wheels. The rear end of the SUV is graced by wrap-around LED taillamps, a shark-fin antenna, a window wiper, and a silvered skid plate.

Information It is equipped with Audi's Quattro all-wheel-drive system

The 2022 Audi Q7 runs on a 3.0-liter V6 turbo-petrol engine, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and the company's Quattro all-wheel-drive system. The mill generates 340hp of maximum power and 500Nm of peak torque. It has an electronically limited top-speed of 250km/h.

Interiors It packs a 19-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system

The 2022 Audi Q7 has a premium 7-seater cabin with brushed aluminium and glossy black finish, a panoramic sunroof, 4-zone climate control, a multi-functional steering wheel, and a 19-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system. It houses a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, an 8.6-inch climate control display, and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel. It also has ambient lighting and cruise control.

Pocket-pinch 2022 Audi Q7: Pricing and availability

The 2022 Audi Q7 is priced at Rs. 79.99 lakh for the Premium Plus model, while the Technology variant carries a price-tag of Rs. 88.33 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). It is up for booking against a token amount of Rs. 3 lakh via the company dealerships. The SUV is offered in Mythos Black, Carrara White, Floret Silver, Navarra Blue, and Samurai Grey color options.

What works and what doesn't Audi Q7 (facelift): At a glance Our Rating Good Stuff: Premium design Enhanced equipment list High quality luxurious interior Excellent performance Bad Stuff: Lack of a diesel engine option