2022 Audi Q7 SUV debuts at Rs. 80 lakh
German automaker Audi has launched its new Q7 SUV in India. The 2022 model starts at Rs. 79.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in two trims: Premium Plus and Technology. As for the highlights, the four-wheeler has a redesigned front section, a new 3.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine, and a luxurious cabin with a bevy of tech-based features.
Why does this story matter?
- The new Audi Q7 has arrived in India after a gap of almost two years. The luxury SUV was discontinued in the country following the then-new BS6 emission rules.
- Now, it's not only BS6 compliant but has a refreshed design, a new engine, and several other upgrades. It is expected to increase the heat in the luxury SUV segment in India.
The car sports a chrome-framed octagonal grille
The 2022 Audi Q7 has a redesigned front fascia with a sculpted hood, a chrome-framed octagonal grille, Matrix LED headlights, and a front bumper with large air intakes. On the sides, it sports blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and large alloy wheels. The rear end of the SUV is graced by wrap-around LED taillamps, a shark-fin antenna, a window wiper, and a silvered skid plate.
It is equipped with Audi's Quattro all-wheel-drive system
The 2022 Audi Q7 runs on a 3.0-liter V6 turbo-petrol engine, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and the company's Quattro all-wheel-drive system. The mill generates 340hp of maximum power and 500Nm of peak torque. It has an electronically limited top-speed of 250km/h.
It packs a 19-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system
The 2022 Audi Q7 has a premium 7-seater cabin with brushed aluminium and glossy black finish, a panoramic sunroof, 4-zone climate control, a multi-functional steering wheel, and a 19-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system. It houses a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, an 8.6-inch climate control display, and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel. It also has ambient lighting and cruise control.
2022 Audi Q7: Pricing and availability
The 2022 Audi Q7 is priced at Rs. 79.99 lakh for the Premium Plus model, while the Technology variant carries a price-tag of Rs. 88.33 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). It is up for booking against a token amount of Rs. 3 lakh via the company dealerships. The SUV is offered in Mythos Black, Carrara White, Floret Silver, Navarra Blue, and Samurai Grey color options.