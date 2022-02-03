SKODA KODIAQ facelift's price increased by Rs. 1 lakh
Czech automaker SKODA has increased the prices of its 2022 KODIAQ SUV which was launched in India last month. The vehicle has become costlier by Rs. 1 lakh across the three available trims. It now starts at Rs. 35.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base Style model. The price-revision will be applicable from April 1 this year.
Why does this story matter?
- The SKODA KODIAQ had made a comeback to India in 2022 after being discontinued in 2020. The car's popularity among buyers became visible when its first batch of allocated units was sold out in no time.
- However, with the price-hike, buyers might explore rivals such as the Citroen C5 Aircross, Volkswagen Tiguan, and Toyota Fortuner.
The car sports a chrome-surrounded butterfly grille
The 2022 SKODA KODIAQ has a sculpted bonnet, a signature chrome-surrounded butterfly grille, a body-colored front bumper, and LED headlights with integrated LED DRLs. On the sides, it gets silver roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and dual-tone alloy wheels. The rear end of the SUV is graced by wrap-around LED taillamps with dynamic turn indicators and a roof-mounted spoiler.
It has a 7-speed DSG gearbox
The new SKODA KODIAQ is powered by a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, TSI petrol engine that churns out 190hp of power and 320Nm of peak torque. The mill is paired to a 7-speed DSG gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system.
The SUV features an 8.0-inch infotainment panel
The SKODA KODIAQ features a premium 7-seater cabin with electrically-adjustable front seats, a panoramic sunroof, a 2-spoke steering wheel, and 3-zone climate control. The SUV packs a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for navigation. For passenger's safety, it has nine airbags, ABS, electronic stability control, anti-slip regulation, and electronic differential lock.
2022 SKODA KODIAQ: New prices
Following the price-hike, the 2022 SKODA KODIAQ now costs Rs. 35.99 lakh for the Style variant. The Sportline model carries a price-tag of Rs. 36.99 lakh and the top-end L&K trim is priced at Rs. 38.49 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).