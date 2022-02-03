Auto

SKODA KODIAQ facelift's price increased by Rs. 1 lakh

SKODA KODIAQ facelift's price increased by Rs. 1 lakh

Written by Athik Saleh Feb 03, 2022, 12:25 pm 2 min read

2022 SKODA KODIAQ now starts at Rs. 35.99 lakh (Photo credit: SKODA)

Czech automaker SKODA has increased the prices of its 2022 KODIAQ SUV which was launched in India last month. The vehicle has become costlier by Rs. 1 lakh across the three available trims. It now starts at Rs. 35.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base Style model. The price-revision will be applicable from April 1 this year.

Context Why does this story matter?

The SKODA KODIAQ had made a comeback to India in 2022 after being discontinued in 2020. The car's popularity among buyers became visible when its first batch of allocated units was sold out in no time.

However, with the price-hike, buyers might explore rivals such as the Citroen C5 Aircross, Volkswagen Tiguan, and Toyota Fortuner.

Exteriors The car sports a chrome-surrounded butterfly grille

The 2022 SKODA KODIAQ has a sculpted bonnet, a signature chrome-surrounded butterfly grille, a body-colored front bumper, and LED headlights with integrated LED DRLs. On the sides, it gets silver roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and dual-tone alloy wheels. The rear end of the SUV is graced by wrap-around LED taillamps with dynamic turn indicators and a roof-mounted spoiler.

Information It has a 7-speed DSG gearbox

The new SKODA KODIAQ is powered by a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, TSI petrol engine that churns out 190hp of power and 320Nm of peak torque. The mill is paired to a 7-speed DSG gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system.

Interiors The SUV features an 8.0-inch infotainment panel

The SKODA KODIAQ features a premium 7-seater cabin with electrically-adjustable front seats, a panoramic sunroof, a 2-spoke steering wheel, and 3-zone climate control. The SUV packs a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for navigation. For passenger's safety, it has nine airbags, ABS, electronic stability control, anti-slip regulation, and electronic differential lock.

Information 2022 SKODA KODIAQ: New prices

Following the price-hike, the 2022 SKODA KODIAQ now costs Rs. 35.99 lakh for the Style variant. The Sportline model carries a price-tag of Rs. 36.99 lakh and the top-end L&K trim is priced at Rs. 38.49 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).