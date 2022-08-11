Auto

2022 SKODA KODIAQ's bookings reopened in India; prices hiked

Written by Pradnesh Naik Aug 11, 2022, 04:25 am 2 min read

2022 SKODA KODIAQ is equipped with dynamic turn indicators (Photo credit: SKODA)

SKODA has reopened the order books for the 2022 KODIAQ in India against a token amount of Rs. 50,000. The SUV has also received a price hike of Rs. 2.5 lakh across all variants. To recall, the Czech automaker had introduced the facelifted model in January and it is offered in three trims: Style, Sportline, and L&K. It's powered by a 2.0-liter, turbo-petrol engine.

SKODA is renowned across the globe for creating reliable and value-for-money offerings in the hatchback, sedan, EV, and SUV categories.

The carmaker had introduced the KODIAQ in 2016 as a mid-size SUV. It was received warmly by critics and customers alike for its tech-forward cabin and capable powertrain options.

The facelifted model made its comeback in the Indian market after being discontinued in 2020.

Exteriors The SUV has chrome-surrounded grille and 18-inch alloy wheels

The 2022 SKODA KODIAQ flaunts an aggressive design language and features a clamshell hood, a signature chrome-surrounded butterfly grille, crystalline LED headlights with DRLs and a wide air dam. The SUV is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 18-inch Askella anthracite alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights, a shark-fin antenna, and a roof-mounted spoiler grace the rear end.

Information It is offered with a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine

The 2022 KODIAQ is available with a potent 2.0-liter, inline-four, TSI petrol engine that is mated to a 7-speed DSG gearbox, along with an all-wheel-drive system. The mill churns out a maximum power of 190hp and a peak torque of 320Nm.

Interiors It gets three-zone climate control and panoramic sunroof

On the inside, the SKODA KODIAQ has a spacious seven-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, leather upholstery, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, powered front seats, three-zone climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV houses a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with the latest connectivity options. The passengers' safety is ensured by nine airbags and a park assist system.

Information 2022 SKODA KODIAQ: Pricing and availability

The 2022 SKODA KODIAQ will set you back by Rs. 37.49 lakh for the base Style variant, Rs. 38.49 lakh for the Sportline model, and Rs. 39.99 lakh for the range-topping L&K trim (all prices, ex-showroom) in India. Deliveries are expected in Q1 of 2023.