2022 Mahindra eXUV400 spotted testing ahead of launch: Check design

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jul 29, 2022, 05:25 am 2 min read

Upcoming Mahindra eXUV400 is based on the SsangYong Tivoli. Representative image (Photo credit: Mahindra)

Mahindra is testing its eXUV400 in India and the upcoming EV has been spotted on the roads albeit in a heavily camouflaged avatar. The eSUV is expected to break cover in September this year. It was first showcased as the eXUV300 at the Auto Expo in 2020. The eXUV400 will debut under the "Born Electric" series and will rival the Tata Nexon EV MAX.

Mahindra, much like every other automaker across the globe, is focusing on developing sustainable mobility solutions in form of Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs). It was one of the earliest adopters in India with its eVerito EV.

However, the competition has moved ahead with the arrival of capable products such as Tata Nexon EV MAX and Tigor EV.

When launched, eXUV400 will up the competition.

Exteriors The EV will boast an overall length of around 4.2m

The Mahindra eXUV400 is based on the eXUV300 concept and will flaunt the brand's new design philosophy. It will feature a muscular bonnet, a closed-off grille, angular LED headlamps, a raked windscreen, and a wide air dam. On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights and a roof-mounted antenna will grace the rear.

Information It will likely deliver a range of over 300km

Details regarding the powertrain are yet to be revealed by Mahindra. However, we expect the eXUV400 to deliver a range of over 300km per charge. The EV will likely be equipped with a 40kWh battery pack linked to a 150hp electric motor.

Interiors The SUV will have multiple airbags and ADAS

The interiors of the upcoming Mahindra EV are under the wraps. We expect the eXUV400 to feature a spacious cabin with a sunroof, ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The EV should house a large touchscreen infotainment console with the latest connectivity options. Passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, and ADAS functions.

Information 2022 Mahindra eXUV400: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the eXUV400 will be disclosed by Mahindra at the time of launch. We expect the EV to be priced around Rs. 17 lakh mark to take on its primary rival, the Nexon EV MAX.