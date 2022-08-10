Auto

Jeep Compass 5th Anniversary Edition goes official: Check features, price

Written by Pradnesh Naik Aug 10, 2022, 03:25 pm 2 min read

2022 Jeep Compass 5th Anniversary Edition sports 18-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: Jeep)

Jeep has launched the '5th Anniversary Edition' of the Compass in India, with a starting price tag of Rs. 24.44 lakh (ex-showroom). The special edition celebrates five years of the SUV on our shores. The model is available in six dual-tone paint schemes and gets special badging on the exteriors. It is offered with two engine options: 1.4-liter petrol and 2.0-liter diesel.

Context Why does this story matter?

In 2017, Jeep officially entered the Indian market with the Compass. The mid-size SUV was praised for its off-road abilities by critics and customers alike and became the highest-selling model for the carmaker on our shores.

To commemorate five years of the four-wheeler here, the US-based automaker has introduced a special 5th Anniversary Edition.

It can be booked online or through the brand's dealerships.

Exteriors The SUV gets alloy rims and all-LED lighting

Jeep Compass 5th Anniversary Edition flaunts a dual-tone paint scheme and has a muscular bonnet, a signature seven-slatted grille, LED headlights, and a wide air dam. The SUV is flanked by blacked-out roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and Satin Granite Crystal-colored alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights, a shark-fin antenna, and a roof-mounted spoiler are available at the rear of the four-wheeler.

Information It is backed by two powertrain options

The special edition Compass is powered by a 2.0-liter Multijet diesel engine that churns out 170hp/350Nm and a 1.4-liter MultiAir petrol mill that develops 160hp/250Nm. Transmission duties are taken care of by a 6-speed manual, a 7-speed DCT, and a 9-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Interiors It features ventilated front seats and a digital instrument cluster

The Jeep Compass 5th Anniversary Edition has an all-black interior with a minimalist dashboard, premium leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, dual-zone climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV houses a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch infotainment panel with latest connectivity options. The safety of passengers is ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, and a 360-degree-view camera.

Information Jeep Compass 5th Anniversary Edition: Pricing

The 2022 Jeep Compass 5th Anniversary Edition costs Rs. 24.44 lakh for the 2.0 diesel variant, Rs. 25.24 lakh for the 1.4 petrol DCT model, and Rs. 28.24 lakh for the range-topping 4x4 2.0 diesel AT trim (all prices, ex-showroom) in India.