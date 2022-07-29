Auto

Mahindra Scorpio-N bookings open tomorrow in India: Should you buy?

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jul 29, 2022, 12:49 pm 3 min read

Mahindra Scorpio-N is offered with two powertrain options (Photo credit: Mahindra)

Mahindra will start accepting bookings for the all-new Scorpio-N on July 30 from 11 am onwards in India. Customers will be able to book the four-wheeler via the brand's dealership or through the official website, and will get a two-week window to amend their choice of variant or color. The Scorpio-N is an interesting offering but should you buy? Here's everything to know.

Mahindra has been on a roll in recent years and has launched new-age products such as the Bolero Neo, Thar, and XUV700 in the Indian car market.

The brand's latest offering, the Scorpio-N comes with a mature design language and a premium cabin to appeal to a wider customer base.

The all-new SUV will be sold alongside the current-generation Scorpio Classic.

Exteriors The SUV sports projector LED headlamps and 18-inch alloy wheels

The Mahindra Scorpio-N sports a lengthy and muscular bonnet, a vertical chrome-slatted grille, projector LED headlights, C-shaped DRLs with integrated fog lamps, a wide air dam, and a skid plate. The SUV is flanked by roof rails, black pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Vertical LED taillamps, a roof-mounted spoiler, and a shark-fin antenna grace the rear end.

The all-new Scorpio-N is powered by a 2.0-liter mHawk diesel engine offered in two tunes: 130hp/300Nm and 172hp/370Nm, and a 2.0-liter mStallion turbo-petrol unit that develops 200hp/380Nm. The mills are linked to either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic gearboxes with an optional all-wheel-drive system.

On the inside, the Mahindra has a spacious six/seven-seater cabin with premium leather upholstery, ambient lighting, a sunroof, a powered driver's seat, connected car technology, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. It packs a 12-speaker Sony sound system and an 8.0-inch infotainment panel with support for Amazon Alexa. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and ABS.

In India, the Mahindra Scorpio-N starts at Rs. 11.99 lakh for the base Z2 Petrol MT variant and goes up to Rs. 23.9 lakh for the Z8L Diesel AT 4WD trim (all prices, ex-showroom).

If you are in the market looking for a spacious seven-seater vehicle with a budget of Rs. 15-20 lakh, then Mahindra Scorpio-N is a solid pick. The SUV offers an imposing design language, a tech-forward cabin with a premium sound system, and potent powertrain options with hardware capable of tackling almost any terrain. The four-wheeler can be comfortable in both rural and urban environments.

