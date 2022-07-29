Auto

Ford recalls BS6 diesel models of Figo, Aspire, Freestyle, EcoSport

Ford India had recalled 41,699 units in FY2022, as per Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Photo credit: Ford)

Ford has recalled select BS6 diesel cars in India over an issue related to emission norms compliance. The models include Figo, Aspire, Freestyle, and EcoSport. Even after wrapping up the production on our shore, the US-based carmaker continues to offer service, parts, and warranty support to its customers. The issues will be resolved free of cost on all affected vehicles.

Ford is one of the largest automakers based out of the US. It entered the Indian car market in 1995 and was considered an aspirational brand.

The company achieved great success with the EcoSport and Endeavour on our shores.

However, with the competition heating, rise in input costs, and the steady decline in demand for diesel engines, the carmaker shut its business here.

Ford has cited issues with the efficiency of the diesel particulate filter (DPF) as the reason for the recall. It has also listed some problems with the oil life. Owners of the affected vehicles will be contacted directly by the company via mail or call. These four-wheelers will be updated with a new catalytic converter as well as an O2 sensor.

The Ford Figo flaunts a chromed grille, a sculpted bonnet, halogen headlights and fog lights, electrically-adjustable ORVMs, 15-inch alloy wheels, and wrap-around taillights. Inside, it has a five-seater cabin with keyless entry and a start/stop button, automatic climate control, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It is powered by a 1.5-liter diesel engine (99hp/214Nm) and a 1.2-liter petrol mill (96hp/119Nm).

The Ford Aspire has a sloping roofline, a muscular hood, a wide air dam, halogen headlights, blacked-out B-pillars, and 15-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels. On the inside, the car provides a spacious cabin featuring fabric upholstery, multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It is backed by a 1.2-liter petrol engine (96hp/119Nm) and a 1.5-liter diesel engine (99hp/214Nm).

The Ford Freestyle has a crossover silhouette based on the Figo with 190mm of ground clearance. It gets blacked-out elements such as the grille, 15-inch alloy wheels, and ORVMs. The car features a spacious five-seater cabin with ambient lighting, six airbags, hill-start assist, and active rollover prevention. It comes with the same powertrain options as the Figo and Aspire.

The Ford EcoSport sports a sculpted bonnet, swept-back projector headlamps, LED DRLs, skid plate, roof rails, and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel. On the inside, the SUV has a five-seater cabin with cruise control, key-less entry, a sunroof, six airbags, and a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console. It gets power from a 1.5-liter petrol engine (121.6hp/149Nm) and a 1.5-liter diesel motor (100hp/215Nm).