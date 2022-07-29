Auto

Limited-run Suzuki Jimny Sierra 4Sport launched: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jul 29, 2022

Suzuki Jimny Sierra 4Sport is equipped with the AllGrip Pro 4x4 system (Photo credit: Suzuki)

Suzuki has launched a special edition model of the Jimny in the Brazilian market. It is called Sierra 4Sport and will be offered in a limited production run of just 100 units. For highlights, the SUV features exterior modifications such as all-terrain tires, off-roading bumpers, and rock sliders to differentiate it from the regular model. It is backed by a 1.5-liter petrol engine.

Context Why does this story matter?

Suzuki had introduced the Jimny in the 1970s and the vehicle quickly became an icon in the off-roading world with its compact dimensions and capable four-wheel-drive system.

The SUV was known for its bullet-proof reliability and served in various military forces around the globe, including India (re-badged as Gypsy).

The limited-run model is specially crafted for the Brazilian market due to Jimny's popularity there.

Exteriors The SUV sports a roof rack and snorkel-type air intake

The Suzuki Jimny Sierra 4Sport has a rugged design philosophy and sports a clamshell hood, circular headlamp units, a wide air dam, snorkel-type air intake, and off-road bumpers with a pair of bright blue towing hooks at the front and rear. The SUV also gets a roof rack, ORVMs, and blacked-out alloy wheels. Tail-mounted spare wheel and rectangular taillights grace the rear.

Information It is offered with a 1.5-liter, petrol engine

The Jimny Sierra 4Sport is backed by a 1.5-liter, inline-four, K-series petrol engine that churns out 104hp of maximum power and 138Nm of peak torque. It is paired with either a 5-speed manual or 6-speed automatic gearbox, along with an AllGrip Pro 4x4 system.

Interiors The car has a four-seater cabin with minimalist dashboard design

On the inside, the special-edition Jimny features a four-seater cabin with a minimalist dashboard design, fabric upholstery, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV packs a semi-digital instrument cluster with a multi-information display and a large touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options. The safety of the passenger is ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, and EBD.

Information Suzuki Jimny Sierra 4Sport: Pricing

The Suzuki Jimny Sierra 4Sport is a limited run model with just 100 units created for the Brazilian market. The SUV carries a price tag of BRL 1,81,990 (approximately Rs. 27.82 lakh).