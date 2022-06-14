Auto

Ahead of unveiling, Chevrolet Blazer EV previewed in teaser image

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jun 14, 2022, 06:06 pm 2 min read

Chevrolet Blazer EV will be underpinned by Ultium EV architecture (Photo credit: Chevrolet)

US automaker Chevrolet will unveil its Blazer EV crossover for the global markets on July 18. In the latest development, the brand has put out a teaser image of the upcoming car, highlighting key design details. The picture reveals a dual-tone paintwork, sleek headlights, multi-spoke wheels, and roof rails, among other highlights. It will deliver around 482km of range.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Chevrolet Blazer EV will be underpinned by General Motors' Ultium EV architecture and is expected to offer good performance. It will surely appeal to customers in the global markets.

Sadly, this vehicle seems unlikely to arrive on our shores, considering the company has wrapped up operations here. However, if it does make its way, it will be in limited numbers.

Exteriors The car has door-mounted ORVMs and headlights with Y-shaped ends

The Chevrolet Blazer EV has a lengthy hood, an illuminated logo of the brand, sleek headlights with Y-shaped ends, a black grille, and a wide air vent. It also gets wraparound taillights and two-tone paintwork. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, black B-pillars, door-mounted ORVMs, a charging socket mounted on the front fender, flared wheel arches, and multi-spoke rims.

Information It will promise a range of around 482km

The Chevrolet Blazer EV will be fueled by a high-performance electric powertrain and is expected to deliver a range of around 482km per charge. However, the specifications and power figures are yet to be disclosed.

Interiors The crossover will get multiple airbags

The Chevrolet Blazer EV is expected to have a premium cabin, featuring auto climate control, a head-up display, rear AC vents, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The safety of the passengers will be ensured by multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, ABS, and EBD. It should also house a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity.

Information Chevrolet Blazer EV: Pricing and availability

In the US, the Chevrolet Blazer EV is likely to bear a starting price figure of around $40,000 (roughly Rs. 31.2 lakh). The crossover will go on sale in the country next year.