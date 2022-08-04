Auto

Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica to arrive in India soon: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Aug 04, 2022, 11:08 am 2 min read

Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica sports an aggressive front air splitter (Photo credit: Lamborghini)

Lamborghini has confirmed the launch of the Huracan Tecnica in India. The model will sit between the Huracan EVO and Huracan STO in the brand's line-up. The Italian automaker had unveiled the supercar in April this year and was conceptualized as an answer to the Porsche 911 GT3. The coupe is powered by a 5.2-liter V10 engine that generates 630hp of maximum power.

Context Why does this story matter?

Lamborghini had introduced the Huracan in 2014 as a replacement for the aging Gallardo and the car received a warm reception globally.

The Italian supercar marque hit the 20,000 sales milestone within a span of 8 years, a remarkable feat considering these hand-made cars are mostly sold in lower numbers compared to regular production vehicles.

Tecnica is the most versatile model yet.

Exteriors The supercar flaunts all-LED lighting setup and 20-inch alloy wheels

The Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica is based on the brand's 'Centro Stile' design philosophy and flaunts a muscular hood, a sloping roofline, a front air splitter, a wide air dam, and LED headlights with integrated DRLs. On the sides, the coupe is flanked by ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 20-inch alloy wheels. Y-shaped LED taillights, dual exhaust tips, and a spoiler grace the rear end.

Information It sprints from 0-100km/h in 3.2 seconds

The Huracan Tecnica is powered by a 5.2-liter, naturally-aspirated V10 petrol engine that is mated to a 7-speed LDF DCT automatic transmission along with an electronically controlled limited-slip differential. The mill generates 630hp/565Nm and can sprint the supercar from 0-100km/h in 3.2 seconds.

Interiors The coupe features ventilated leather seats and multiple airbags

Inside, the Huracan Tecnica has a luxurious yet sporty two-seater cabin with premium leather upholstery on the dashboard, door trims, and bucket-type seats. It features ventilated seats, climate control, and a leather-wrapped flat-bottomed steering wheel with paddle shifters. It packs a digital instrument cluster and an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, traction control, and electronic stability control.

Information Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica: Pricing

In India, the details regarding the pricing and availability of the Huracan Tecnica will be disclosed by Lamborghini in the coming weeks. We expect the supercar to carry a price figure of around Rs. 4 crore (ex-showroom).