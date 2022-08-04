Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica to arrive in India soon: Check features
Lamborghini has confirmed the launch of the Huracan Tecnica in India. The model will sit between the Huracan EVO and Huracan STO in the brand's line-up. The Italian automaker had unveiled the supercar in April this year and was conceptualized as an answer to the Porsche 911 GT3. The coupe is powered by a 5.2-liter V10 engine that generates 630hp of maximum power.
- Lamborghini had introduced the Huracan in 2014 as a replacement for the aging Gallardo and the car received a warm reception globally.
- The Italian supercar marque hit the 20,000 sales milestone within a span of 8 years, a remarkable feat considering these hand-made cars are mostly sold in lower numbers compared to regular production vehicles.
- Tecnica is the most versatile model yet.
The Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica is based on the brand's 'Centro Stile' design philosophy and flaunts a muscular hood, a sloping roofline, a front air splitter, a wide air dam, and LED headlights with integrated DRLs. On the sides, the coupe is flanked by ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 20-inch alloy wheels. Y-shaped LED taillights, dual exhaust tips, and a spoiler grace the rear end.
The Huracan Tecnica is powered by a 5.2-liter, naturally-aspirated V10 petrol engine that is mated to a 7-speed LDF DCT automatic transmission along with an electronically controlled limited-slip differential. The mill generates 630hp/565Nm and can sprint the supercar from 0-100km/h in 3.2 seconds.
Inside, the Huracan Tecnica has a luxurious yet sporty two-seater cabin with premium leather upholstery on the dashboard, door trims, and bucket-type seats. It features ventilated seats, climate control, and a leather-wrapped flat-bottomed steering wheel with paddle shifters. It packs a digital instrument cluster and an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, traction control, and electronic stability control.
In India, the details regarding the pricing and availability of the Huracan Tecnica will be disclosed by Lamborghini in the coming weeks. We expect the supercar to carry a price figure of around Rs. 4 crore (ex-showroom).