Auto

After 8 years in production, Lamborghini rolls out 20,000th Huracan

After 8 years in production, Lamborghini rolls out 20,000th Huracan

Written by Pradnesh Naik Apr 22, 2022, 06:03 pm 3 min read

With 20,000th Huracan, Lamborghini marks a point in history for the iconic V10 engine (Photo credit: Lamborghini)

Italian supercar maker Lamborghini has rolled out the 20,000th Huracan from its factory. It is a Super Trofeo Omologata (STO) model finished in Grigio Acheso Matt (gray) and is heading to a customer in Monaco. Since 2014, 71% of the cars sold are coupe models and the rest are convertibles or 'Spyder' as Lamborghini calls them.

Context Why does this story matter?

Supercars are made mostly hand-made and require meticulous work. They are generally limited-run models, doing lower sales numbers in their entire lifespan than what a regular production car does in a period of few months.

Before the Huracan was launched in 2014, the Gallardo was one of the most popular Lambos with as many as 14,022 cars assembled till 2013.

The journey Huracan outsold the Gallardo within 5 years of production

The Gallardo was in production between 2003-2013 and in the 10-year run, the company made a total of 14,022 cars. But the Huracan was an instant hit and it outsold the Gallardo in just five years. Lamborghini has made 32% of all the Huracan deliveries in North America, followed by the UK and Greater China. The Huracan Tecnica is the most recent model.

Design The supercar has sharp design cues

In 2014, the Lamborghini Huracan had a pretty tough job as a spiritual successor to the Gallardo. It has an aggressive design with a sloping roofline, flared-out wheel arches, a wide air dam, and all-LED lighting. Dimensions-wise, it is 4,520mm in length, 1,933mm in width, and has a height and wheelbase of 1,165mm and 2,620mm, respectively.

Information The V10 engine delivers over 600hp of power

The Huracan range is offered with a 5.2-liter, naturally-aspirated V10 petrol engine which generates a maximum output of 630hp/565Nm in STO and Tecnica models. The mill is mated to a 7-speed LDF DCT transmission. The supercar does a 0-100km/h sprint in just 2.9 seconds.

Interiors It sports a touchscreen console with smartphone connectivity

On the inside, the Huracan range features a 2-seater cabin layout with ventilated leather seats, a digital instrument cluster, a multifunctional steering with paddle-shifters, and a cooled glovebox. The dashboard features an 8.43-inch touchscreen infotainment system in the center and it can be used to control multiple functions of the supercar. The system gets Apple Carplay, Android Auto, and built-in navigation as well.

Information Urus is on track to beat Huracan's success

The Huracan is the most popular Lamborghini as of now but the Urus is on track to de-throne the champion soon enough. As of December 2021, over 16,000 units of the Urus SUV were sold worldwide since its debut in December 2017.