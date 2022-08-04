Auto

Upcoming two-wheelers in August from Hero, Royal Enfield, Ducati, Harley-Davidson

Written by Pradnesh Naik Aug 04, 2022, 03:10 am 3 min read

India is one of the world's biggest two-wheeler markets

India is considered one of the biggest two-wheeler markets in the world with a volume of over 15.2 million units of motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds in 2021, as reported by the IMARC group. Global brands such as Ducati, Harley-Davidson, and Honda along with homegrown bikemakers like Royal Enfield and Hero MotoCorp have offerings planned this month. Check out our top five picks for August.

Bike #1 Hero Xpulse 200T: A capable urban commuter

Hero MotoCorp's Xpulse 200T is expected to begin at around Rs. 1.3 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle will have an off-road-friendly design with a sloping fuel tank, an upswept exhaust, all-LED lighting, a digital instrument cluster, alloy wheels, and dual-channel ABS. The bike will draw power from a 199.6cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled, 4-valve engine that generates 18.8hp/17.35Nm and should be linked to a 5-speed gearbox.

Bike #2 Royal Enfield Hunter 350: The retro-scrambler debuts on August 7

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will start at around Rs. 1.3 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle will be underpinned by the new J-series architecture and will sport a muscular fuel tank, a round headlamp, a ribbed-type seat, single/dual-channel ABS, and a semi-digital instrument cluster sourced from the Meteor 350. The retro-scrambler will be offered with a 349cc single-cylinder engine (20.2hp/27Nm) paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

Bike #3 Harley-Davidson Nightster: New-generation cruiser expected this month

Harley-Davidson's Nightster should carry a price figure of around Rs. 14 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle has a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a rider-only saddle, a long exhaust, an all-LED lighting setup, alloy wheels, ABS, and three riding modes: Road, Sport, and Rain. The cruiser is fueled by a 975cc, liquid-cooled, V-twin engine that develops 89hp/95Nm and is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Bike #4 Ducati Panigale V4: Track-inspired superbike to hit the streets soon

Ducati Panigale V4 is expected to sport a price tag of around Rs. 30 lakh (ex-showroom). The superbike sits on an aluminum frame and has a muscular fuel tank, an upright windscreen, underbelly exhaust, split-type seats, all-LED lighting, a 5.0-inch TFT instrument console, cornering ABS, traction control, and wheelie control. It runs on a 1,103cc liquid-cooled, V4 engine (215.5hp/123.6Nm) mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Upcoming scooter Honda Forza 350: Potent maxi-scooter will debut on August 8

Honda Forza 350 will likely retail at around Rs. 4 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The two-wheeler has an aggressive front fascia and features apron-mounted dual LED headlight units, a stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust, a Bluetooth-enabled semi-digital instrument cluster, alloy wheels, dual-channel ABS, and traction control. The maxi-scooter is powered by a 329.6cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine (28.8hp/31Nm) and is linked to a CVT gearbox.