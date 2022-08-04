Upcoming two-wheelers in August from Hero, Royal Enfield, Ducati, Harley-Davidson
India is considered one of the biggest two-wheeler markets in the world with a volume of over 15.2 million units of motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds in 2021, as reported by the IMARC group. Global brands such as Ducati, Harley-Davidson, and Honda along with homegrown bikemakers like Royal Enfield and Hero MotoCorp have offerings planned this month. Check out our top five picks for August.
Hero MotoCorp's Xpulse 200T is expected to begin at around Rs. 1.3 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle will have an off-road-friendly design with a sloping fuel tank, an upswept exhaust, all-LED lighting, a digital instrument cluster, alloy wheels, and dual-channel ABS. The bike will draw power from a 199.6cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled, 4-valve engine that generates 18.8hp/17.35Nm and should be linked to a 5-speed gearbox.
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will start at around Rs. 1.3 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle will be underpinned by the new J-series architecture and will sport a muscular fuel tank, a round headlamp, a ribbed-type seat, single/dual-channel ABS, and a semi-digital instrument cluster sourced from the Meteor 350. The retro-scrambler will be offered with a 349cc single-cylinder engine (20.2hp/27Nm) paired with a 5-speed gearbox.
Harley-Davidson's Nightster should carry a price figure of around Rs. 14 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle has a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a rider-only saddle, a long exhaust, an all-LED lighting setup, alloy wheels, ABS, and three riding modes: Road, Sport, and Rain. The cruiser is fueled by a 975cc, liquid-cooled, V-twin engine that develops 89hp/95Nm and is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.
Ducati Panigale V4 is expected to sport a price tag of around Rs. 30 lakh (ex-showroom). The superbike sits on an aluminum frame and has a muscular fuel tank, an upright windscreen, underbelly exhaust, split-type seats, all-LED lighting, a 5.0-inch TFT instrument console, cornering ABS, traction control, and wheelie control. It runs on a 1,103cc liquid-cooled, V4 engine (215.5hp/123.6Nm) mated to a 6-speed gearbox.
Honda Forza 350 will likely retail at around Rs. 4 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The two-wheeler has an aggressive front fascia and features apron-mounted dual LED headlight units, a stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust, a Bluetooth-enabled semi-digital instrument cluster, alloy wheels, dual-channel ABS, and traction control. The maxi-scooter is powered by a 329.6cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine (28.8hp/31Nm) and is linked to a CVT gearbox.