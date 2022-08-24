Auto

Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica to arrive in India on August 25

Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica reaches a top speed of 325km/h (Photo credit: Lamborghini)

Lamborghini is gearing up to launch the Huracan Tecnica in India on Thursday (August 25). The coupe bridges the gap between Huracan EVO and Huracan STO in the brand's line-up. To recall, the Italian supercar marque had globally unveiled the high-performance vehicle in April this year. The car is powered by a 5.2-liter naturally-aspirated V10 engine and primarily rivals the Porsche 911 GT3.

In 2014, Lamborghini had debuted the Huracan as a replacement for the aging Gallardo.

The supercar received a warm reception from critics and customers alike and was able to hit the 20,000 unit production milestone in eight years.

The Tecnica is one of the most versatile versions of the coupe to roll out of the brand's facility in Sant'Agata Bolognese, Italy.

Exteriors The coupe flaunts Lamborghini's "Centro Stile" design philosophy

The Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica has an aggressive front fascia that features a sculpted hood, a raked windscreen, LED headlights with integrated DRLs, an air splitter, and a wide air dam. The supercar is flanked on the sides by ORVMs, air scoops, flared wheel arches, and 20-inch alloy wheels. The rear end is graced by Y-shaped LED taillights, dual exhaust tips, and a spoiler.

Information It draws power from a 5.2-liter, V10 petrol engine

The Huracan Tecnica is backed by a potent 5.2-liter, naturally-aspirated V10 petrol engine that is linked to a 7-speed LDF DCT automatic gearbox with a limited-slip differential. The mill churns out a maximum power of 630hp and a peak torque of 565Nm.

Interiors The supercar has bucket-type ventilated seats and flat-bottom steering wheel

Inside, the Huracan Tecnica has a sporty yet luxurious two-seater cabin with premium leather upholstery on the dashboard, bucket-type ventilated seats, and door trims. The supercar features automatic climate control, cruise control, a cooled glove box, a flat-bottomed steering wheel with paddle shifters, a digital instrument cluster, and an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and electronic stability control.

Information Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica: Pricing

The pricing and availability details of the Huracan Tecnica will be announced by Lamborghini during its launch event on August 25. For reference, the high-performance coupe carries a price tag of $239,000 (approximately Rs. 1.9 crore) in the US.

