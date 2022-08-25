Auto

V10-powered Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica goes official in India: Check features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Aug 25, 2022, 01:52 pm 2 min read

Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica sprints from 0-100km/h in 3.2 seconds (Photo credit: Lamborghini)

Italian automaker Lamborghini has finally launched its Huracan Tecnica supercar in India. It is positioned between the Huracan EVO RWD and Huracan STO in the brand's line-up. As for the highlights, the premium vehicle has an aggressive design and a luxurious two-seater cabin. It is backed by a 5.2-liter V10 engine that puts out a maximum power of 640hp.

The Tecnica is the track-focused version of the Lamborghini Huracan and debuted in the global markets in April this year.

The four-wheeler arrives in our market as a completely built unit (CBU). Its impressive looks and performance should appeal to buyers on our shores.

It will be purchased by individuals who are willing to spend a pretty penny for exclusivity.

Exteriors The car has LED headlights and 20-inch wheels

The Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica has a carbon fiber engine cover, a front bumper with Y-shaped inserts, a prominent front splitter, and LED headlights. On the sides, it is flanked by ORVMs, flared wheel arches, air scoops, and 20-inch alloy wheels. A sporty bumper, hexagonal-shaped dual exhaust tips, Y-shaped LED taillights, and a spoiler grace the rear end of the car.

Information It attains a top speed of 325km/h

Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica runs on a 5.2-liter V10 engine (640hp/565Nm) linked to a 7-speed DCT gearbox. The car sprints from 0-100km/h in 3.2 seconds and hits a top speed of 325km/h. It also gets multiple drive modes like Strada, Sport, and Corsa.

Interiors The four-wheeler has an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment panel

The Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica has a blacked-out two-seater cabin with premium leather upholstery on the dashboard, door trims, and bucket-type ventilated seats. Multiple airbags and electronic stability control ensure the safety of the passengers. It also gets automatic climate control, an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, a flat-bottomed steering wheel with paddle shifters, and a digital instrument cluster.

Information Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica: Pricing and rivals

In India, the Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica supercar sports a price figure of Rs. 4.04 crore (ex-showroom). At this price point, the premium four-wheeler takes on rivals such as the Porsche 911 GT3 and BMW M4 Competition.