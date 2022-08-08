Auto

2023 Dacia Duster Commercial debuts in the UK: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Aug 08, 2022, 10:31 am 2 min read

2023 Dacia Duster Commercial sports black roof rails (Photo credit: Dacia)

Dacia has unveiled the Duster Commercial for the UK market with a starting price tag of £13,995 (approximately Rs. 13.4 lakh). The car is visually similar to the standard model on the outside but features a van-like cabin with two seats and a large flat floor in place of the rear bench. The four-wheeler is also homologated as an N1 commercial vehicle.

Dacia is a Romanian automaker under the Renault Group and primarily caters to customers in Europe and the North African region.

The Duster is essentially the most iconic model for the brand and crossed the two million units sales milestone in 2021.

The 2023 Duster Commercial is conceptualized as a rugged alternative to regular N1-category vans in the UK.

Exteriors The car flaunts a redesigned grille-mounted logo and LED DRLs

The 2023 Dacia Duster Commercial is similar to the standard model and features a muscular bonnet, a raked windscreen, a revised grille with the "Dacia Link" logo, swept-back headlights with integrated DRLs, and skid plates. On the sides, the car is flanked by black roof rails, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and steel wheels with covers. Squared-out taillights are available at the rear end.

Information It is backed by multiple engine options

The 2023 Duster Commercial is available with a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that produces 89hp, a 1.3-liter turbo-petrol unit that develops 148hp, and a 1.5-liter diesel motor that churns out 113hp. The mills are mated to a 6-speed manual or 6-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

Interiors The four-wheeler features 4 airbags and height-adjustable driver's seat

On the inside, the Duster Commercial has a van-like all-black two-seater cabin that features a minimalist dashboard, manual AC, a height-adjustable driver's seat, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The car packs a semi-digital instrument cluster and an 8.0-inch infotainment panel with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. For the safety of passengers, it gets four airbags, ABS, EBD, and a rear-view camera.

Information 2023 Dacia Duster Commercial: Pricing and availability

The 2023 Dacia Duster Commercial is currently available to order in the UK and carries a starting price tag of £13,995 (approximately Rs. 13.4 lakh). It comes under the N1 category of vans and deliveries are expected by the last quarter of 2022.