2023 Dacia Duster Commercial debuts in the UK: Check features
Dacia has unveiled the Duster Commercial for the UK market with a starting price tag of £13,995 (approximately Rs. 13.4 lakh). The car is visually similar to the standard model on the outside but features a van-like cabin with two seats and a large flat floor in place of the rear bench. The four-wheeler is also homologated as an N1 commercial vehicle.
- Dacia is a Romanian automaker under the Renault Group and primarily caters to customers in Europe and the North African region.
- The Duster is essentially the most iconic model for the brand and crossed the two million units sales milestone in 2021.
- The 2023 Duster Commercial is conceptualized as a rugged alternative to regular N1-category vans in the UK.
The 2023 Dacia Duster Commercial is similar to the standard model and features a muscular bonnet, a raked windscreen, a revised grille with the "Dacia Link" logo, swept-back headlights with integrated DRLs, and skid plates. On the sides, the car is flanked by black roof rails, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and steel wheels with covers. Squared-out taillights are available at the rear end.
The 2023 Duster Commercial is available with a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that produces 89hp, a 1.3-liter turbo-petrol unit that develops 148hp, and a 1.5-liter diesel motor that churns out 113hp. The mills are mated to a 6-speed manual or 6-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.
On the inside, the Duster Commercial has a van-like all-black two-seater cabin that features a minimalist dashboard, manual AC, a height-adjustable driver's seat, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The car packs a semi-digital instrument cluster and an 8.0-inch infotainment panel with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. For the safety of passengers, it gets four airbags, ABS, EBD, and a rear-view camera.
The 2023 Dacia Duster Commercial is currently available to order in the UK and carries a starting price tag of £13,995 (approximately Rs. 13.4 lakh). It comes under the N1 category of vans and deliveries are expected by the last quarter of 2022.