Auto

Track-only Maserati Project24 unveiled as a limited-run supercar: Check features

Track-only Maserati Project24 unveiled as a limited-run supercar: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jul 26, 2022, 05:25 am 2 min read

Maserati Project24 flaunts center-mounted dual exhaust pipes (Photo credit: Maserati)

Maserati has revealed the digital rendering for its track-only Project24 supercar. It is based on the MC20 coupe and will be produced in a limited run of just 62 units. As for the highlights, the car features an aggressive design language with aerodynamic body panels made using carbon fiber. It is backed by a 3.0-liter, twin-turbo V6 engine that makes 740hp of power.

Context Why does this story matter?

Maserati has a long and celebrated history of competing in motorsport events such as Formula 1, sportscar, and touring car racing.

The Project24 is created as a tribute to the brand's racing lineage and is built using the successful MC20 model from its portfolio.

The supercar is not road-legal and it is unclear whether it will make its way to our shores.

Exteriors The supercar has 18-inch wheels and twin exhaust tips

The Maserati Project24 supercar has a sharp-looking front fascia, featuring a large, sculpted bonnet, sleek LED headlights, wide air intakes, a massive front air splitter, and a raked windscreen. On the sides, the supercar is flanked by ORVMs and 18-inch forged aluminum wheels wrapped in slick racing tires. Center-mounted dual exhaust tips, a large wing, split-type LED taillights, and a diffuser grace the rear.

Information It accelerates from 0-100km/h in 3.2 seconds

The track-only Maserati Project24 is powered by a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged, Nettuno V6 petrol engine that churns out 740hp of maximum power. The mill is mated to a 6-speed sequential racing gearbox with a mechanical limited-slip differential. The supercar can sprint from 0-100km/h in 3.2 seconds.

Interiors The two-seater cabin is in accordance with FIA safety requirements

On the inside, the Project24 has a minimalist two-seater cabin designed according to FIA safety requirements. It features racing bucket seats with a six-point seatbelt, an adjustable paddle box and steering column, and a carbon fiber multifunctional steering wheel with an integrated display and paddle shifters. A rear-view camera, Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), and telemetry recording system can be added as optional extras.

Information Maserati Project24: Pricing

The details regarding the pricing of the track-only Maserati Project24 are yet to be disclosed by the Italian automaker. It is difficult to estimate the price tag for the limited-run model. However, in India, it should cost more than Rs. 5 crore (ex-showroom).