New-generation Toyota Innova to debut in India around Diwali

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 17, 2022, 07:15 am 2 min read

The new-generation Toyota Innova will run on a petrol-hybrid powertrain (Photo credit: Toyota)

Japanese automaker Toyota will introduce the next-generation iteration of its Innova MPV (codenamed 560B) in India around Diwali this year. The car will sit on a new platform and shall offer more features as well as a refreshed look both inside and out. Under the hood, the four-wheeler will be powered by an efficient petrol-hybrid powertrain with a twin-motor setup.

Context Why does this story matter?

The upcoming Toyota Innova will be radically different compared to the model currently on sale in India. There will be no diesel engine options.

The MPV will have an estimated monthly production run of 5,600 units and will serve as a replacement for the Innova Crysta.

It will appeal to buyers searching for a family car rather than for commercial purposes.

Exteriors The car will flaunt peeled-back headlamps

The new-generation Toyota Innova will sit on the TNGA-C platform and shall have a muscular hood, a high-mounted grille, sleek peeled-back headlights, and a distinct bumper. It will be flanked by B-pillars, vertically aligned C pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and multi-spoke rims. As for the dimensions, the car will have a length of around 4,700mm and a wheelbase of 2,850mm.

Information A petrol-hybrid powertrain will fuel the four-wheeler

The India-bound Toyota Innova will draw power from a petrol-hybrid powertrain (a localized version of the Toyota Hybrid System II) featuring two electric motors. However, the specifications and power figures are currently unavailable.

Interiors The MPV will get reclining seats and wireless charging

The upcoming Toyota Innova is tipped to have a spacious cabin, featuring wireless charging, auto climate control, cooled seats, a multifunctional steering wheel, and reclining captain's seats. It will house a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and connected car technology. The safety of the passengers will be ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, and a rear-view camera.

Information 2022 Toyota Innova: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the 2022 Toyota Innova in India will be disclosed at the time of its launch. However, it should cost slightly less than the Innova Crysta, which starts at Rs. 17.86 lakh (ex-showroom).