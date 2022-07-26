Auto

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 set to launch on August 7

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jul 26, 2022, 12:05 am 2 min read

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will pack a semi-digital instrument cluster. Representative image (Photo credit: Royal Enfield)

Royal Enfield is gearing up to launch its most affordable offering, the Hunter 350 in India. Now, the brand has confirmed that it will debut here on August 7. The upcoming motorcycle will be underpinned by the newly-developed J-series architecture and will flaunt a retro-scrambler look. The two-wheeler will likely be offered in two variants and shall be backed by a 349cc, single-cylinder engine.

Context Why does this story matter?

Royal Enfield is one of the world's heritage motorcycling brands with its first model rolling out in 1901.

The brand has stayed true to its design philosophy while managing to add modern elements to its latest products.

The homegrown bikemaker introduced an all-new J-series platform in India with the Meteor 350 and Classic 350, which the Hunter 350 will use as well.

Design The bike will feature a round headlamp and single-piece seat

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 was recently spotted sans camouflage at a dealer's yard. It will feature a sculpted fuel tank, wide handlebar, circular mirrors, headlamp, and taillamp units, a ribbed-pattern single-piece seat, rounded fenders, and an upswept exhaust. The motorcycle will likely house a semi-digital instrument cluster from the Meteor 350. The two-wheeler will get wire-spoke or alloy wheels, based on the variant.

Information It will be backed by a 349cc, single-cylinder engine

The Hunter 350 will run on the J-series 349cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine from its siblings, the Meteor 350 and Classic 350. It will likely develop a maximum power of 20.2hp and a peak torque of 27Nm. The mill should be linked to a 5-speed gearbox.

Safety The bike will be equipped with single/dual-channel ABS

The rider's safety on the Hunter 350 will be ensured by a disc brake on the front wheel and a disc/drum brake on the rear wheel, along with either single-channel or dual-channel ABS. The suspension duties on the motorcycle will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front and preload-adjustable twin shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Pricing and availability

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the upcoming Hunter 350 will be announced by Royal Enfield during the launch event on August 7. We expect the motorcycle to be priced at around Rs. 1.3 lakh (ex-showroom).