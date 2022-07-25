Auto

MG Hector (facelift) to be launched by 2022-end: Check features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jul 25, 2022, 06:27 pm 2 min read

The facelifted MG Hector will receive a price hike (Photo credit: MG Motor)

British automaker MG Motor will launch the facelifted version of its Hector SUV in India by the end of this year. Its prices will go up by up to Rs. 3 lakh. The car will have a refreshed design and an updated cabin with new tech features. Under the hood, it will continue to be backed by petrol, diesel, and mild-hybrid powertrains.

Context Why does this story matter?

The 2022 version of the MG Hector is expected to offer better looks and more features in comparison to the current model but is likely to remain mechanically unaltered.

Once it goes official, the rivalry in the SUV segment will be raised. It will rival the likes of Mahindra XUV700, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier, and Hyundai CRETA.

Exteriors The car will have alloy rims and roof rails

The 2022 MG Hector will have a chrome-surrounded grille, LED headlights with DRLs, a wide air vent, and a silvered skid plate. On the sides, it will be flanked by roof rails, black B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 18-inch alloy rims. LED taillights, a window wiper, and a spoiler will be available on the rear end of the SUV.

Information Multiple powertrain choices might be offered

The new Hector should run on a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine (141hp/250Nm), a 1.5-liter petrol-hybrid powertrain with the same output as the turbo-petrol mill, and a 2.0-liter turbo-diesel unit (168hp/350Nm). Transmission duties should be handled by a 6-speed manual or a CVT gearbox.

Interiors The SUV will get a 14.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system

The facelifted MG Hector will have an updated five-seater cabin with a sunroof, auto climate control, USB chargers, key-less entry, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will house a 14.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options. The safety of the passengers will be ensured by six airbags, ABS, a rear-view camera, EBD, and ADAS functions.

Information 2022 MG Hector: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the 2022 Hector will be disclosed at the time of launch. However, it will reportedly carry a premium of Rs. 2.5-3 lakh over the current model which falls in the range of Rs. 14.15 lakh to 20.11 lakh (ex-showroom).