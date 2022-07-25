Auto

Hero Super Splendor Black and Accent variant launched: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jul 25, 2022, 05:56 pm 2 min read

Hero Super Splendor Black and Accent is powered by 124.7cc engine. Representative image (Photo credit: Hero MotoCorp)

Hero MotoCorp has launched the 'Black and Accent' variant of the Super Splendor in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 77,430 (ex-showroom). The motorcycle is available in two variants: drum and disc. It retains the overall design of the regular model sans the graphics and remains mechanically identical with a 124.7cc, single-cylinder engine. The bookings for the two-wheeler are open online.

Context Why does this story matter?

Hero MotoCorp is one of the largest bikemakers across the world in terms of sales. The brand's portfolio consists of products ranging between 100cc and 200cc in India.

The Splendor series is the most successful one for the homegrown automaker and does well in rural areas due to its fuel-efficient and reliable engines.

The Black and Accent variant offers an overall stealthy look.

Design The bike has a single-piece seat and all-black paint scheme

The Super Splendor Black and Accent model sits on a tubular diamond-type frame and features a squared-out halogen headlight unit, a flat-type single-piece seat, a wide handlebar, oval-shaped mirrors, a grab rail, and a side-slung exhaust. The motorcycle houses an analog instrument console. It rides on blacked-out alloy wheels and has an all-black paint scheme with a metallic logo on the fuel tank.

Information It is backed by a 125cc, single-cylinder engine

The Black and Accent version of the Super Splendor remains mechanically unaltered. It draws power from a 124.7cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that makes 10.7hp of maximum power and 10.6Nm of peak torque. The mill is linked to a 5-speed gearbox.

Safety It is equipped with Combined Braking System (CBS)

For the safety of the rider, the Hero Super Splendor comes equipped with a disc/drum brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear, along with Combined Braking System (CBS) for better braking performance. The suspension duties on the motorcycle are carried out by telescopic forks on the front and five-step adjustable twin shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information Hero Super Splendor Black and Accent: Pricing and availability

In India, the Hero Super Splendor Black and Accent starts at Rs. 77,430 for the drum brake model and goes up to Rs. 81,330 for the variant with a disc brake (all prices, ex-showroom). The motorcycle can be booked online or via dealerships.