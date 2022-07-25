Auto

Top 5 best-selling high-performance motorcycles in India

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jul 25, 2022, 04:32 pm 3 min read

All sales figures are from a report by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM)

Big bikes are the most aspirational products for the majority of riders in India. These motorcycles sometimes provide better performance compared to premium four-wheelers, due to their excellent power-to-weight ratio. Many bikemakers such as Suzuki, Kawasaki, Triumph, Yamaha, Honda, and a few more provide offerings in the highly sought-after streetfighter and supersport categories. Here are the top-selling big-capacity two-wheelers on our shores.

Bike #1 Kawasaki Ninja 650: Costs Rs. 6.88 lakh

Kawasaki managed to sell 40 units of the Ninja 650 in June. The motorcycle flaunts twin headlamp units, a muscular fuel tank, a clip-on handlebar, an upswept exhaust, an all-LED lighting setup, and a TFT instrument console. It features dual-channel ABS and telescopic front forks. It is powered by a 649cc, parallel-twin engine that generates 66hp/64Nm and is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Bike #2 Triumph Trident 660: Available at Rs. 7.45 lakh

Triumph Trident 660 sold 21 units last month. The bike has an all-LED lighting setup, a wide handlebar, a stepped-up single-piece seat, an underbelly exhaust, Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument cluster, dual-channel ABS, riding modes, and a rear mono-shock unit. It draws power from a 660cc, inline-triple engine that makes 79.8hp/64Nm and is paired to a 6-speed gearbox.

Bike #3 Kawasaki Z900: Costs Rs. 8.84 lakh

Kawasaki achieved an impressive sales number of 40 units with Z900 in June. The two-wheeler sits on a trellis frame and has a muscular 17-liter fuel tank, split-style seats, angular mirrors, an all-LED lighting setup, alloy wheels, dual-channel ABS, traction control, and 41mm inverted front forks. It is backed by a 948cc, inline-four engine that develops 123.6hp/98.6Nm and is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Bike #4 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R: Available at Rs. 15.83 lakh

Kawasaki sold 18 units of its capable Ninja ZX-10R in June. The superbike sports a 20-liter fuel tank, an aerodynamic windshield, split-style seats, upswept exhaust, 4.3-inch TFT instrument console, LED lighting, traction control, launch control, and 43mm inverted front forks. The motorcycle is fueled by a 998cc, DOHC, four-cylinder engine that produces 200hp/114.9Nm and is linked to a 6-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quick-shifter.

Bike #5 Suzuki Hayabusa: Costs Rs. 16.41 lakh

Suzuki managed to sell 25 units of the legendary Hayabusa in June. The hyperbike features an aerodynamic fairing with air vents, a large windscreen, clip-on handlebar, dual exhaust units, LED setup for lighting, semi-digital instrument cluster, ride-by-wire throttle, cruise control, inverted front forks, and rear mono-shock. It runs on a 1,340cc, inline-four engine that churns out 188hp/150Nm, paired to a 6-speed gearbox with quickshifter.