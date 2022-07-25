Top 5 best-selling high-performance motorcycles in India
Big bikes are the most aspirational products for the majority of riders in India. These motorcycles sometimes provide better performance compared to premium four-wheelers, due to their excellent power-to-weight ratio. Many bikemakers such as Suzuki, Kawasaki, Triumph, Yamaha, Honda, and a few more provide offerings in the highly sought-after streetfighter and supersport categories. Here are the top-selling big-capacity two-wheelers on our shores.
Kawasaki managed to sell 40 units of the Ninja 650 in June. The motorcycle flaunts twin headlamp units, a muscular fuel tank, a clip-on handlebar, an upswept exhaust, an all-LED lighting setup, and a TFT instrument console. It features dual-channel ABS and telescopic front forks. It is powered by a 649cc, parallel-twin engine that generates 66hp/64Nm and is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.
Triumph Trident 660 sold 21 units last month. The bike has an all-LED lighting setup, a wide handlebar, a stepped-up single-piece seat, an underbelly exhaust, Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument cluster, dual-channel ABS, riding modes, and a rear mono-shock unit. It draws power from a 660cc, inline-triple engine that makes 79.8hp/64Nm and is paired to a 6-speed gearbox.
Kawasaki achieved an impressive sales number of 40 units with Z900 in June. The two-wheeler sits on a trellis frame and has a muscular 17-liter fuel tank, split-style seats, angular mirrors, an all-LED lighting setup, alloy wheels, dual-channel ABS, traction control, and 41mm inverted front forks. It is backed by a 948cc, inline-four engine that develops 123.6hp/98.6Nm and is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.
Kawasaki sold 18 units of its capable Ninja ZX-10R in June. The superbike sports a 20-liter fuel tank, an aerodynamic windshield, split-style seats, upswept exhaust, 4.3-inch TFT instrument console, LED lighting, traction control, launch control, and 43mm inverted front forks. The motorcycle is fueled by a 998cc, DOHC, four-cylinder engine that produces 200hp/114.9Nm and is linked to a 6-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quick-shifter.
Suzuki managed to sell 25 units of the legendary Hayabusa in June. The hyperbike features an aerodynamic fairing with air vents, a large windscreen, clip-on handlebar, dual exhaust units, LED setup for lighting, semi-digital instrument cluster, ride-by-wire throttle, cruise control, inverted front forks, and rear mono-shock. It runs on a 1,340cc, inline-four engine that churns out 188hp/150Nm, paired to a 6-speed gearbox with quickshifter.