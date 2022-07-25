Auto

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga becomes costlier but gains new features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jul 25, 2022, 12:55 pm 2 min read

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga sports projector headlamps (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki has increased the prices of its popular MPV, the Ertiga in India by Rs. 6,000 across the range. The people-mover also gets a few new features such as Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and hill-hold assist. The car is powered by a 1.5-liter DualJet petrol engine and is available in four trim levels: LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+.

Context Why does this story matter?

Maruti Suzuki is currently the largest automaker in the MPV segment with the Ertiga holding the top spot in India.

It is also the sixth highest selling car for the homegrown carmaker on our shores.

The recent price hike will not dent the overall appeal of the vehicle, which sports a redesigned front fascia and a long list of safety features.

Exteriors The MPV flaunts dual-tone alloy wheels and LED taillamps

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga sports a typical MPV silhouette and features a muscular hood, large chrome-studded grille, swept-back projector headlights, a wide air dam, and bumper-mounted fog lights. On the sides, the MPV is flanked by indicator-mounted ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, chrome-finished door handles, and machined dual-tone alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillamps and a window wiper grace the rear end of the four-wheeler.

Information It is backed by a 1.5-liter, mild-hybrid powertrain

The Ertiga is offered with a potent 1.5-liter, DualJet engine with a mild-hybrid system that churns out 103hp/136.8Nm in petrol form and 87hp/121.5Nm in CNG guise. The transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Interiors The car has seven seats and 4 airbags

The Ertiga has a seven-seater cabin featuring a dashboard with wooden-finished trims, dual-tone upholstery, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, a one-touch tumble mechanism for second-row seats, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The MPV packs a semi-digital instrument cluster and a 7.0-inch SmartPlay Pro infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options. Passengers' safety is ensured by four airbags, ABS, and EBD.

Information Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: Pricing and availability

In India, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga starts at Rs. 8.41 lakh for the base LXi variant and goes up to Rs. 12.85 lakh for the range-topping ZXi+ AT trim (all prices, ex-showroom) after the price hike.

