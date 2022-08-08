Auto

Renault is offering attractive discounts on its cars: Check offers

Renault is offering attractive discounts on its cars: Check offers

Written by Pradnesh Naik Aug 08, 2022, 05:15 am 2 min read

Renault Triber gets the maximum discount of Rs. 60,000 this month (Photo credit: Renault)

Renault has announced massive discounts of up to Rs. 60,000 on its Kwid, Triber, and Kiger cars in India for the month of August. The French carmaker is offering benefits in the form of cash discounts, scrappage benefits, exchange bonuses, and accessories under its special "Freedom Carnival" offer. However, potential customers can avail of the accessories only till August 16.

Context Why does this story matter?

Renault made its first appearance in India as part of a joint venture (JV) with Mahindra in 2005 and became an independent manufacturer by 2008.

The French automaker achieved success with its Duster SUV and established itself as a brand offering overall sturdy vehicles with reliable engines.

The carmaker plans to increase its sales on our shores this month with attractive deals.

Car #1 Renault KWID: Price starts at Rs. 4.64 lakh

Renault KWID is offered with discounts of up to Rs. 50,000 in India. The hatchback sports a sculpted hood, a sleek chrome grille, LED DRLs, bumper-mounted headlights, and flared wheel arches. Inside, it gets a five-seater cabin with a digital instrument cluster, an 8.0-inch infotainment panel, and multiple airbags. It is powered by a 799cc petrol engine (53.26hp/72Nm) and a 1.0-liter petrol mill (67hp/91Nm).

Car #2 Renault Triber: Price begins at Rs. 5.92 lakh

Renault Triber gets benefits worth Rs. 60,000 in India this month. The MPV boasts projector headlights, a dual-tone paint scheme, roof rails, wrap-around taillamps, and 15-inch wheels. Seven seats, automatic climate control, ABS, and EBD are available inside. It is fueled by a 1.0-liter petrol engine that makes 71hp/96Nm and is mated to either a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.

Car #3 Renault Kiger: Price starts at Rs. 5.99 lakh

This month, Renault Kiger is available with discounts worth Rs. 25,000. The compact SUV flaunts tri-octa pure vision LED headlights, a muscular bonnet, roof rails, and designer alloy wheels. Inside, there are five seats, an 8.0-inch infotainment system, an air purifier, ambient lighting, and four airbags. It is offered with a 1.0-liter naturally-aspirated petrol engine (71hp/96Nm) and a 1.0-liter turbocharged petrol unit (98.63hp/160Nm).