2023 Kawasaki Z900RS arrives with sporty looks: Check price, features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Aug 08, 2022, 12:15 am 2 min read

2023 Kawasaki Z900RS features dual throttle valves (Photo credit: Kawasaki)

Kawasaki has taken the wraps off the 2023 iteration of its retro-looking Z900RS in the US market. The two-wheeler retails at $11,949 (approximately Rs. 9.48 lakh). The updated version of the motorcycle receives an all-new dual-tone paint scheme called Metallic Diablo Black/Metallic Imperial Red. However, the Japanese bikemaker has kept the design, features, and mechanicals of the bike unchanged.

Kawasaki introduced the Z900RS as a neo-retro cafe racer at the Tokyo Motor Show in 2017. It sits in the Z series of motorcycles along with other capable offerings such as Z650RS, Z900, and Z H2.

The motorcycle is a retro-inspired model from the Japanese bikemaker and caters to customers graduating from the 650cc category.

It rivals BMW R nineT and Triumph Speed Twin.

Design The motorcycle flaunts an all-LED lighting setup and alloy wheels

The 2023 Kawasaki Z900RS sits on a high tensile steel trellis frame and features a sculpted 17-liter fuel tank, a wide handlebar, circular mirrors, an upswept exhaust, a ribbed-pattern seat, chrome-garnished round LED headlamp, and a sleek LED taillight. The motorcycle houses a dual-pod instrument console and tips the scales at 215kg. The two-wheeler rides on 17-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels.

Information It is backed by a 948cc, inline-four engine

The Kawasaki Z900RS is powered by a 948cc, 4-cylinder, DOHC, 16-valve, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 108hp at 8,500rpm and 95Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm. The mill is paired to a 6-speed gearbox with assist and slipper clutch.

Safety The bike is equipped with traction control and dual-channel ABS

In terms of safety equipment, the 2023 Kawasaki Z900RS comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS and Kawasaki Traction Control (KTRC) for better handling. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by adjustable inverted forks on the front side and a preload-adjustable horizontal back-link unit on the rear end.

Information 2023 Kawasaki Z900RS: Pricing

Kawasaki has launched the retro-inspired 2023 Z900RS with a price tag of $11,949 (approximately Rs. 9.48 lakh) in the US market. The motorcycle is expected to make its way to India soon.

