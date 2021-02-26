-
BS6-compliant BMW R nineT and R nineT Scrambler bikes launchedLast updated on Feb 26, 2021, 08:14 pm
BMW Motorrad India has launched the R nineT and R nineT Scrambler motorbikes in India. They carry a starting price-tag of Rs. 16.75 lakh, and can be booked via the company's dealerships.
The two motorcycles have a sporty look, pack a semi-digital instrument console, and draw power from a BS6-compliant 1,170cc, air and oil-cooled, two-cylinder engine.
Here's our roundup.
Design
Both bikes have a semi-digital instrument console
The BMW R nineT sports a classic roadster body style while the R nineT Scrambler, as the name suggests, is a Scrambler-style motorcycle.
The bikes have a muscular fuel tank, an upswept exhaust pipe, a digital-analog circular instrument console, a halogen headlamp with DRLs, and LED taillights. They ride on designer blacked-out alloy wheels and come with golden-colored front forks.
Information
They run on a 107hp, 1,170cc engine
The BMW R nineT bikes draw power from a BS6-compliant 1,170cc air and oil-cooled, two-cylinder engine that can generate 107.2hp at 7,250rpm and 116Nm at 6,000rpm. They can sprint from 0-100km/h in 3.5 seconds, and clock a top-speed of 200km/h.
Safety
Disc brakes on both the wheels ensure safety
To ensure the rider, safety, the BMW bikes are equipped with disc brakes, along with Dynamic Brake Control, Automatic Stability Control, and ABS Pro. Two riding modes - Rain and Road - are also available.
Suspension duties on the motorcycles are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front end and a strut with travel-dependent damping on the rear end.
Information
BMW R nineT, R nineT Scrambler: Pricing and availability
In India, the BMW R nineT Scrambler costs Rs. 16.75 lakh while the R nineT bike is priced at Rs. 18.50 lakh. The bikes can be booked now and they come with a standard warranty for three years/unlimited kilometers.