Auto

BMW X5 xDrive30d M Sport launched: Check price, features

BMW X5 xDrive30d M Sport launched: Check price, features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jul 26, 2022, 12:06 pm 2 min read

BMW X5 xDrive30d M Sport runs on a 3.0-liter diesel engine (Photo credit: BMW)

German automaker BMW has launched the range-topping xDrive30d M Sport variant of its X5 SUV in India. The car gets an M Sport design package and offers new features, including BMW Laserlight LED headlights and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system. It is backed by a 3.0-liter, six-cylinder, diesel engine that puts out a maximum power of 262hp.

Context Why does this story matter?

The xDrive30d M Sport variant of the BMW X5 offers visual upgrades over the standard model and comes with more features. However, it remains mechanically unchanged.

The top-spec version of the X5 bears a hefty price tag and should attract high-value customers on our shores. It takes on rivals such as the Mercedes-Benz GLE and Range Rover Velar.

Exteriors The car has 20-inch wheels and a rear diffuser

The BMW X5 xDrive30d M Sport has a sculpted hood, a chrome-surrounded kidney grille, BMW Laserlight LED headlamps and a wide air vent. It is flanked by roof rails, M-spec side skirts, body-colored wheel arch trims, blue-colored brake calipers, and 20-inch M-spec alloy rims. An electrically-operated tailgate, wrap-around LED taillamps, a diffuser, and new tailpipes are available on the rear end.

Information It is fueled by a 262hp, 3.0-liter engine

The BMW X5 xDrive30d M Sport runs on a 3.0-liter, six-cylinder diesel engine (262hp/620Nm). The mill is linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox and an xDrive all-wheel-drive system. A launch control function and adaptive two-axle air suspension are available too.

Interiors The SUV gets a head-up display and 6 airbags

The BMW X5 xDrive30d M Sport has a five-seater cabin with a head-up display, leather upholstery, comfort seats for the front passengers, and M-spec leather-wrapped steering wheel with paddle-shifters behind it. It gets a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The passengers' safety is ensured by a 360-degree-view camera, six airbags, traction control, and EBD.

Information How much does it cost?

In India, the xDrive30d M Sport variant of the BMW X5 SUV sports a price figure of Rs. 97.9 lakh (ex-showroom). It is now the top-spec variant in the SUV's line-up on our shores.