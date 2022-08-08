New-generation Tata Harrier found testing, launch expected soon: Check features
Tata Motors is expected to launch the facelifted version of its Harrier SUV in India in the coming months. In the latest development, a test mule of the vehicle has been spied on, revealing key details. The pictures suggest that it will have dual-tone wheels, LED taillights, and a 360-degree-view camera system, among others. It should retain the 168hp, 2.0-liter Kryotec diesel engine.
- The Harrier was a game changer for Tata Motors when it was showcased in 2018. The SUV was based on the "OmegaArc" platform, which was derived from Land Rover's Legendary D8 architecture.
- It put the homegrown carmaker in the pole position for the C-segment SUV category and rivaled the segment leader, Hyundai CRETA.
- The updated four-wheeler will heat up the competition once again.
The 2022 Tata Harrier will sport an aggressive design philosophy and feature a muscular hood, projector headlights, redesigned grille, revised front bumper, LED DRLs, and wide air dam. On the sides, it will be flanked by black pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer dual-tone alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights and a shark-fin antenna will be available at the rear end of the SUV.
The updated Harrier is expected to retain the 2.0-liter Kryotec diesel engine that develops a maximum power of 168hp and 350Nm of peak torque. The mill would likely be mated with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.
On the inside, the Harrier (facelift) will feature a spacious 5-seater cabin with a revised dashboard, panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, automatic climate control, connected car technology, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV will pack a touchscreen infotainment console with the latest connectivity options. Passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags, a 360-degree-view camera, ABS, EBD, and Electronic Stability Control (ESC).
The pricing and availability details of the new-generation Harrier will be announced by Tata Motors in the coming months. We expect the updated SUV to carry a premium over the current model, which starts at Rs. 14.7 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.