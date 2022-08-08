Auto

New-generation Tata Harrier found testing, launch expected soon: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Aug 08, 2022, 01:00 pm 2 min read

The new Tata Harrier will feature connected car technology (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors is expected to launch the facelifted version of its Harrier SUV in India in the coming months. In the latest development, a test mule of the vehicle has been spied on, revealing key details. The pictures suggest that it will have dual-tone wheels, LED taillights, and a 360-degree-view camera system, among others. It should retain the 168hp, 2.0-liter Kryotec diesel engine.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Harrier was a game changer for Tata Motors when it was showcased in 2018. The SUV was based on the "OmegaArc" platform, which was derived from Land Rover's Legendary D8 architecture.

It put the homegrown carmaker in the pole position for the C-segment SUV category and rivaled the segment leader, Hyundai CRETA.

The updated four-wheeler will heat up the competition once again.

Exteriors The SUV will flaunt projector headlights and designer alloy wheels

The 2022 Tata Harrier will sport an aggressive design philosophy and feature a muscular hood, projector headlights, redesigned grille, revised front bumper, LED DRLs, and wide air dam. On the sides, it will be flanked by black pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer dual-tone alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights and a shark-fin antenna will be available at the rear end of the SUV.

Information It will be backed by a 168hp, 2.0-liter engine

The updated Harrier is expected to retain the 2.0-liter Kryotec diesel engine that develops a maximum power of 168hp and 350Nm of peak torque. The mill would likely be mated with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Interiors It will get ventilated seats and connected car technology

On the inside, the Harrier (facelift) will feature a spacious 5-seater cabin with a revised dashboard, panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, automatic climate control, connected car technology, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV will pack a touchscreen infotainment console with the latest connectivity options. Passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags, a 360-degree-view camera, ABS, EBD, and Electronic Stability Control (ESC).

Information 2022 Tata Harrier: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the new-generation Harrier will be announced by Tata Motors in the coming months. We expect the updated SUV to carry a premium over the current model, which starts at Rs. 14.7 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

