Auto

Warren Buffett-backed Chinese EV maker to soon arrive in India

Warren Buffett-backed Chinese EV maker to soon arrive in India

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Aug 25, 2022, 11:15 am 2 min read

BYD will participate in the 2023 Auto Expo (Photo credit: BYD)

Chinese automaker BYD will enter the mainstream EV market in India this festive season with the Atto 3 SUV. The Warren Buffett-backed company will assemble the car at its Sriperumbudur facility near Chennai and shall aim to sell 10,000 assembled units here over the next two years. The brand will also participate in the 2023 Auto Expo to showcase its commitment to our market.

Context Why does this story matter?

BYD, the world's largest EV manufacturer by volume, has been active in India since 2007. However, its operations were restricted to the manufacturing of batteries and electronic parts.

The company now wants to target the passenger EV segment and will set up a local manufacturing plant based on customer response.

It wants to acquire a 10-15% market share in the segment by 2030.

Exteriors Here's recalling the Atto 3 SUV

The BYD Atto 3 has a sloping roofline, a lengthy hood, a closed-off grille, sleek LED headlamps, and wide air vents. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, black B-pillars, chrome-lined windows, retractable ORVMs, and 18-inch alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a raked windscreen, a window wiper, and a full-width taillamp are available on the rear end.

Information It accelerates from 0-100km/h in 7.3 seconds

BYD Atto 3 runs on an electric motor that makes 204hp/310Nm. The car sprints from 0-100km/h in 7.3 seconds. Linked to a 49.92kWh battery, it delivers 320km of range, while with a 60.48kWh unit, it offers 420km of range.

Interiors The SUV gets heated seats and ADAS

BYD Atto 3 has a cabin with a panoramic sunroof, heated seats, an eight-speaker audio system, ambient lighting, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a digital instrument cluster and a 12.8-inch rotating touchscreen infotainment system. The passengers' safety is ensured by seven airbags, a tire pressure monitoring system, hill descent control, adaptive cruise control, collision warning (front and rear), and lane departure warning.

Information BYD Atto 3: Pricing and rivals

In India, the BYD Atto 3 will sport a price figure of around Rs. 25 lakh (ex-showroom). The car will take on rivals such as the MG ZS EV and Hyundai KONA EV.