Toyota Innova Hycross arrives in India in November: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Aug 25, 2022, 02:10 am 2 min read

Toyota Innova Hycross will flaunt an all-LED lighting setup. Representative image (Photo credit: Toyota)

Toyota is gearing up to launch the Innova Hycross in India this November. The car will be underpinned by the modular TNGA-C platform. The MPV will be powered by a petrol-hybrid configuration similar to the Hyryder and shall feature a spacious cabin with multiple seating layouts. The four-wheeler will likely be retailed alongside the Innova Crysta on our shores.

Context Why does this story matter?

Toyota is an undisputed leader in the MPV segment in India. The Innova Crysta has a body-on-frame construction and is considered one of the best vehicles for long-distance traveling.

The Japanese automaker is also known for producing some of the finest hybrid powertrains in the world.

A combination of the strong hybrid setup with Innova's capabilities would help strengthen the brand's image even further.

Exteriors The MPV will sport a large grille and projector headlamps

The Toyota Innova Hycross will be underpinned by the TNGA-C platform and feature a muscular bonnet, a large grille, swept-back projector LED headlamps with DRLs, a raked windscreen, and a wide air dam. On the sides, the MPV will be flanked by ORVMs, black pillars, flared wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillamps and a shark-fin antenna will grace the rear end.

Information It will be backed by a 2.0-liter strong hybrid engine

The technical details of the Innova Hycross are yet to be revealed. We expect the MPV to be powered by a bigger 2.0-liter strong hybrid engine in place of the 1.5-liter unit from the Hyryder. The mill should be linked to an automatic gearbox.

Interiors The car will feature reclining rear seats and ambient lighting

The interiors of the Innova Hycross are under the wraps. However, we expect the MPV to have a spacious six/seven-seater cabin with premium upholstery. The car will feature ventilated front seats, a sunroof, connected car technology, ambient lighting, reclining rear seats, automatic climate control with rear vents, a multifunctional steering wheel, and a touchscreen infotainment system. Passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags.

Information Toyota Innova Hycross: Pricing

The pricing and availability details of the Innova Hycross will be disclosed by Toyota at its launch event in November. We expect the MPV to carry a premium over the Innova Crysta, which starts at Rs. 17.86 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.