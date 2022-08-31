Auto

Mahindra to commence deliveries of Scorpio-N SUV from September 26

Mahindra Scorpio-N flaunts 18-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: Mahindra)

Homegrown SUV specialist Mahindra has announced that the deliveries of the Scorpio-N will begin in India from September 26, on the occasion of Navratri. The brand plans to deliver all the Z8L models from the first lot of 25,000 units by the end of November. However, the carmaker is struggling to manage prolonged waiting periods due to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage.

Context Why does this story matter?

Mahindra has been on a roll in recent years with the launch of the XUV700, Thar, and the Scorpio-N. The carmaker has also been revamping its entire portfolio with the new "Twin Peaks" logo.

The brand has received heavy criticism for late deliveries of its SUVs, primarily due to the semiconductor shortage.

It plans to make amends by starting the deliveries of Scorpio-N soon.

Exteriors The SUV flaunts roof rails and projector LED headlamps

Mahindra Scorpio-N sports a typical SUV silhouette and features a muscular bonnet, a chrome-slatted grille, projector LED headlights, bumper-mounted C-shaped DRLs, a wide air dam, and silvered skid plates on both ends. The SUV is flanked by roof rails, black B-pillars, ORVMs, and 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Vertically-stacked LED taillights and a shark-fin antenna are available at the rear end.

Information It gets a choice of two powertrains

The Scorpio-N is powered by a 2.0-liter mHawk diesel engine available in two tunes (130hp/300Nm and 172hp/370Nm), and a 2.0-liter mStallion turbo-petrol unit that churns out 200hp/380Nm. The mills are mated to a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic gearbox, along with an optional all-wheel-drive system.

Interiors It features a Sony sound system and dual-tone leather upholstery

On the inside, the Scorpio-N has a spacious six/seven-seater cabin with dual-tone leather upholstery, a powered driver's seat, connected car technology, a sunroof, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV packs a 12-speaker 3D Sony sound system and an 8.0-inch infotainment panel with the latest connectivity options. Passengers' safety is ensured by six airbags, ABS, and EBD.

Information Mahindra Scorpio-N: Pricing

In India, the Mahindra Scorpio-N starts at Rs. 11.99 lakh for the base Z2 petrol variant and goes up to Rs. 23.9 lakh for the range-topping Z8L diesel 4x4 AT trim (all prices, ex-showroom).