Auto

2023 Yamaha Fazer FZ-15 arrives with sporty looks: Check features

2023 Yamaha Fazer FZ-15 arrives with sporty looks: Check features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Aug 31, 2022, 12:05 am 2 min read

2023 Yamaha Fazer FZ-15 runs on petrol as well as ethanol (Photo credit: Yamaha)

Japanese automaker Yamaha has introduced the 2023 version of the Fazer FZ-15 bike in Brazil. It comes in three colors and will also arrive in India. As for the highlights, the motorcycle bears an aggressive look and offers many features, including an LCD instrument cluster. It draws power from a 149cc engine which can run on petrol as well as ethanol.

Context Why does this story matter?

The 2023 iteration of the Yamaha Fazer FZ15 offers better looks, mechanical upgrades, and more features in comparison to the outgoing model.

It will arrive in our country soon as FZ V3 and will raise the competition in the segment. Once launched here, it will take on rivals such as Bajaj Pulsar N160, Suzuki Gixxer, and TVS Apache RTR 160 4V.

Design The motorbike has 17-inch wheels and projector headlamp

Yamaha Fazer FZ-15 flaunts a projector headlight, a muscular 11.9-liter fuel tank with faux air vents, a single-piece seat with a grab rail, and a side-mounted exhaust. The bike packs an LCD instrument console, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on 17-inch wheels shod in Pirelli Diablo Rosso II tires. It comes in Racing Blue, Magma Red, and Midnight Black shades.

Information It runs on a 149cc engine

The Yamaha Fazer FZ-15 bike is fueled by a 149cc engine that makes 12.2hp/12.7Nm when running on petrol and 12.4hp/12.7Nm when guzzling ethanol. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety It gets telescopic front forks

In terms of safety equipment, the 2023 Yamaha Fazer FZ-15 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front end and a mono-shock unit on the rear side.

Information 2023 Yamaha Fazer FZ-15: Pricing and availability

In Brazil, the 2023 Yamaha Fazer FZ-15 sports a price figure of 16,990 Brazilian Real (around Rs. 2.69 lakh). The sporty motorcycle should make its way to our shores by the end of 2022.