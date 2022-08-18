Auto

2023 Yamaha YZF-R3 and R7 break cover: Check pricing, features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Aug 18, 2022, 12:05 am 2 min read

2023 Yamaha YZF-R3 and R7 ride on 17-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: Yamaha)

Yamaha has taken the wraps off the 2023 iterations of the YZF-R3 and R7 motorcycles for the global markets. Both bikes are now available with an all-new paint scheme: Phantom Purple (for R3) and Intensity White (for R7). The motorcycles are known for their performance on racetracks and practicality on the streets. They remain mechanically identical to the current generation offerings.

The Yamaha YZF range of motorcycles is known globally for its potent performance and is considered a benchmark for the supersport and liter-class segments.

The global portfolio consists of offerings ranging from a 125cc, single-cylinder learner-motorcycle and going up to a 998cc, inline-four superbike.

The Japanese bikemaker regularly updates the entire line-up of its track-focused two-wheelers with both visual and mechanical upgrades.

2023 Yamaha YZF-R3 in Phantom Purple paint scheme

The 2023 YZF-R3 has a 14-liter fuel tank, dual LED headlight units, an upright windscreen, a clip-on handlebar, split-type seats, side-mounted exhaust, and a sleek tail section with LED taillight. The 2023 YZF-R7 has a 12.8-liter fuel tank, bi-LED headlamp, a tall windscreen, low-slung handlebar, under-belly exhaust, and an aerodynamic tail section with a sleek LED taillamp. Both bikes ride on 17-inch alloy wheels.

The YZF-R3 is powered by a 321cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, parallel-twin engine that generates 40.4hp/29.4Nm, while the YZF-R7 is backed by a 689cc, liquid-cooled, inline-twin mill that makes 72.3hp/67Nm. Both the motors are paired to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper and assist clutch.

In terms of rider's safety, both the 2023 Yamaha YZF-R3 and R7 are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better braking performance. The suspension duties on both the bikes are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

In the US, the 2023 Yamaha YZF-R3 sets you back by $5,499 (approximately Rs. 4.36 lakh) and the 2023 YZF-R7 retails with a price tag of $9,199 (roughly Rs. 7.29 lakh). The Japanese marque is yet to confirm the bikes for the Indian market.