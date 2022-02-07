Auto

Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter becomes costlier in India

Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter becomes costlier in India

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Feb 07, 2022, 12:15 am 2 min read

Yamaha Aerox 155 is now costlier by Rs. 1,000 (Photo credit: Yamaha)

Japanese automaker Yamaha has raised the price of its Aerox 155 scooter in India this month. Following the latest price-revision, the vehicle has become costlier by Rs. 1,000. As for the highlights, the maxi-style scooter bears a sporty look and offers full-LED illumination as well as a digital instrument cluster. It runs on a 155cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine.

Context Why does this story matter?

Due to rising input costs, Yamaha has raised the price of its Aerox 155 scooter in India. However, its popularity among buyers is unlikely to be affected as it is a niche product.

Despite the price-hike on our shores, the vehicle is still competitively priced. It takes on rivals such as the Aprilia SR 160 and SXR 160.

Design The scooter has 14-inch wheels and an upswept exhaust

The Yamaha Aerox 155 sits on an underbone frame and sports a headlight-mounted front apron, a side-mounted upswept exhaust, arrowhead-shaped mirrors, and a stepped-up single-piece seat. The vehicle packs a Bluetooth-enabled LCD instrument cluster, a side-stand engine cut-off system, a full-LED setup for lighting, and rides on 14-inch alloy wheels. It weighs 126kg and can store 5.5 liters of fuel.

Information It runs on a 15hp, 155cc engine

Yamaha Aerox 155 is powered by a 155cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine with variable valve actuation (VVA) technology that generates a maximum power of 14.79hp and a peak torque of 13.9Nm. The mill is linked to a V-belt automatic gearbox.

Safety It gets telescopic front forks

In terms of safety equipment, the Yamaha Aerox 155 is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel, along with single-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the maxi-scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a unit swing on the rear end.

Information Yamaha Aerox 155: Pricing

After the latest price-hike in India, the Yamaha Aerox 155 sports a price-figure of Rs. 1.32 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The maxi-style scooter is available in blue, gray, black, and a MotoGP edition.