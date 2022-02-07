Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter becomes costlier in India
Japanese automaker Yamaha has raised the price of its Aerox 155 scooter in India this month. Following the latest price-revision, the vehicle has become costlier by Rs. 1,000. As for the highlights, the maxi-style scooter bears a sporty look and offers full-LED illumination as well as a digital instrument cluster. It runs on a 155cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine.
Why does this story matter?
- Due to rising input costs, Yamaha has raised the price of its Aerox 155 scooter in India. However, its popularity among buyers is unlikely to be affected as it is a niche product.
- Despite the price-hike on our shores, the vehicle is still competitively priced. It takes on rivals such as the Aprilia SR 160 and SXR 160.
The scooter has 14-inch wheels and an upswept exhaust
The Yamaha Aerox 155 sits on an underbone frame and sports a headlight-mounted front apron, a side-mounted upswept exhaust, arrowhead-shaped mirrors, and a stepped-up single-piece seat. The vehicle packs a Bluetooth-enabled LCD instrument cluster, a side-stand engine cut-off system, a full-LED setup for lighting, and rides on 14-inch alloy wheels. It weighs 126kg and can store 5.5 liters of fuel.
It runs on a 15hp, 155cc engine
Yamaha Aerox 155 is powered by a 155cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine with variable valve actuation (VVA) technology that generates a maximum power of 14.79hp and a peak torque of 13.9Nm. The mill is linked to a V-belt automatic gearbox.
It gets telescopic front forks
In terms of safety equipment, the Yamaha Aerox 155 is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel, along with single-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the maxi-scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a unit swing on the rear end.
Yamaha Aerox 155: Pricing
After the latest price-hike in India, the Yamaha Aerox 155 sports a price-figure of Rs. 1.32 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The maxi-style scooter is available in blue, gray, black, and a MotoGP edition.