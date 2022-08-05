Auto

2023 Honda Africa Twin goes official: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Aug 05, 2022, 12:05 am 2 min read

2023 Africa Twin supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (Photo credit: Honda)

Honda has updated the 2023 iteration of the Africa Twin with new color options. The motorcycle is available with a new Glint Wave Blue Metallic Tricolor paint job for the Standard model and a new Matte Iridium Gray Metallic color scheme for the Adventure Sport trim. However, the two-wheeler remains mechanically unaltered from the current generation.

The Africa Twin is essentially a Dakar rally-inspired adventure vehicle by Honda.

The dual-sport motorcycle first arrived in 1988 as an option for people looking for a slightly manageable off-roader with reasonable performance, when compared to its primary rival from BMW Motorrad's stable.

The 2023 model is a flagship ADV offering from the Japanese bikemaker and features a DCT gearbox as an option.

Design The bike gets a sloping fuel tank and bash plate

The 2023 Honda Africa Twin has an overall slim profile and features a sloping fuel tank, an upright windscreen, raised handlebar, a metallic bash plate, an adjustable split-type seat, dual-pod LED headlights with DRLs, and LED cornering lights. The ADV houses a 6.5-inch touchscreen instrument console with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The motorcycle rides on 21-inch (front) and 18-inch (rear) wire-spoke wheels.

Information It is offered with a 1,083cc, parallel-twin engine

The Africa Twin is backed by a 1,083cc, DOHC, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that develops a maximum power of 98hp at 7,500rpm and a peak torque of 103Nm at 6,000rpm. The mill is paired with either a 6-speed manual or DCT gearbox.

Safety The motorcycle is equipped with riding modes and traction control

In terms of safety equipment, the 2023 Africa Twin is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheel, along with dual-channel ABS, traction control with a six-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU), and riding modes. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by inverted forks on the front and an adjustable pro-link mono-shock unit on the rear.

Information 2023 Honda Africa Twin: Pricing

In the European region, the 2023 Honda Africa Twin starts at €14,349 (approximately Rs. 11.59 lakh) for the base Standard variant and goes up to €19,649 (roughly Rs. 15.87 lakh) for the top-of-the-line Adventure Sport trim. Prices for other markets will be announced soon.

