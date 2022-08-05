2023 Honda Africa Twin goes official: Check features
Honda has updated the 2023 iteration of the Africa Twin with new color options. The motorcycle is available with a new Glint Wave Blue Metallic Tricolor paint job for the Standard model and a new Matte Iridium Gray Metallic color scheme for the Adventure Sport trim. However, the two-wheeler remains mechanically unaltered from the current generation.
- The Africa Twin is essentially a Dakar rally-inspired adventure vehicle by Honda.
- The dual-sport motorcycle first arrived in 1988 as an option for people looking for a slightly manageable off-roader with reasonable performance, when compared to its primary rival from BMW Motorrad's stable.
- The 2023 model is a flagship ADV offering from the Japanese bikemaker and features a DCT gearbox as an option.
The 2023 Honda Africa Twin has an overall slim profile and features a sloping fuel tank, an upright windscreen, raised handlebar, a metallic bash plate, an adjustable split-type seat, dual-pod LED headlights with DRLs, and LED cornering lights. The ADV houses a 6.5-inch touchscreen instrument console with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The motorcycle rides on 21-inch (front) and 18-inch (rear) wire-spoke wheels.
The Africa Twin is backed by a 1,083cc, DOHC, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that develops a maximum power of 98hp at 7,500rpm and a peak torque of 103Nm at 6,000rpm. The mill is paired with either a 6-speed manual or DCT gearbox.
In terms of safety equipment, the 2023 Africa Twin is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheel, along with dual-channel ABS, traction control with a six-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU), and riding modes. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by inverted forks on the front and an adjustable pro-link mono-shock unit on the rear.
In the European region, the 2023 Honda Africa Twin starts at €14,349 (approximately Rs. 11.59 lakh) for the base Standard variant and goes up to €19,649 (roughly Rs. 15.87 lakh) for the top-of-the-line Adventure Sport trim. Prices for other markets will be announced soon.