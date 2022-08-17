Auto

BMW K 1600 range, R 1250 RT launched: Check features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Aug 17, 2022, 05:57 pm 3 min read

The BMW R 1250 RT and K 1600 range get multiple electronic riding aids (Photo credit: BMW Motorrad)

German automaker BMW Motorrad has introduced its 2022 R 1250 RT in India. The K 1600 B, GTL, and Grand America tourers have also been launched. As for the highlights, the vehicles have an aggressive design and offer a long list of electronic riding aids, including cruise control and traction control. They are backed by powerful liquid-cooled, DOHC engines.

The BMW R 1250 RT has better features and a more aerodynamic appearance compared to its predecessor R 1200 RT, which was discontinued in India a few years back.

Meanwhile, the K 1600 touring motorcycles offer both good looks as well as new-age features. These vehicles will be bought by those who are willing to spend a pretty penny for exclusivity.

Design The R 1250 RT has heated grips and a windshield

The 2022 BMW R 1250 RT has an adjustable windscreen, a muscular fuel tank, heated grips, split-style seats, a side-mounted exhaust, panniers, and a luggage rack. It packs an all-LED lighting setup, a 10.25-inch color TFT instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, and rides on cast aluminium wheels. It can store 25 liters of fuel and tips the scales at a hefty 279kg.

Information It runs on a 132hp, 1,254cc engine

The 2022 BMW R 1250 RT draws power from a 1,254cc, boxer-twin, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine with BMW Shiftcam technology, linked to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 132.2hp at 7,750rpm and a peak torque of 143Nm at 6,250rpm.

Safety It gets 3 riding modes

In terms of safety equipment, the BMW R 1250 RT is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. It also gets traction control, hill-hold control, ABS, cruise control, and three riding modes (ECO, Rain, and Road). Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by 37mm Telelever forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear.

Features A look at the K 1600 range

The K 1600 range comprises three models, namely B, GTL, and Grand America. The bikes have a windscreen, panniers, speakers for playing music, heated grips, a keyless ignition system, a smartphone tray, and 17-inch wheels. They run on a 1,649cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, six-cylinder engine that makes 160hp of power and 180Nm of torque. Cruise control, traction control, ABS, and multiple riding modes ensure safety.

Information How much do they cost?

The BMW R 1250 RT costs Rs. 23.95 lakh, while the K 1600 B is priced at Rs. 29.9 lakh. The K 1600 GTL carries a price tag of Rs. 32 lakh and the K 1600 Grand America costs Rs. 33 lakh (all-prices, ex-showroom).