BMW launches limited-run X5 Black Vermilion edition

BMW has announced a special X5 Black Vermilion model. It is limited to just 350 units in the US and will be up for grabs from September. As for the highlights, the SUV sports a blacked-out finish with red accents both inside and out, and draws power from a 335hp, turbocharged inline-six engine linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has a red-slat grille and 22-inch wheels

BMW X5 Black Vermilion has a muscular hood, a large kidney grille with red vertical slats, aggressive bumpers, a wide air dam, adaptive LED headlights, and Frozen Black Metallic paintwork. It is flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, and Orbit Gray 22-inch wheels with red M Sport brake calipers. Wrap-around taillights, a window wiper, and an M Sport exhaust are available on the rear end.

Information

It is powered by a 3.0-liter twin-turbo engine

The 2022 BMW X5 Black Vermilion edition is based on the X5 xDrive40i model and draws power from a 3.0-liter twin-turbo engine mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system. The mill generates 335hp of maximum power.

Interiors

The vehicle offers Alcantara headliner and a heated steering wheel

The 2022 BMW X5 Black Vermilion edition has a luxurious blacked-out cabin with an M-branded Alcantara headliner, a fancy glass start button and gear lever, a head-up display, Harman Kardon sound system, and a heated steering wheel. It also offers red piping and stitching on the seats, binding on floor mats, as well as cupholders with a special edition logo on the lid.

Information

BMW X5 Black Vermilion: Pricing and availability

In the US, the 2022 BMW X5 Black Vermilion edition carries a starting price-tag of $83,295 (around Rs. 62 lakh) and its bookings are open. The limited-run SUV will be up for grabs in the country from September this year.