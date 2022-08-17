Auto

2023 Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner Blackline Specification unveiled: Check features

2023 Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner Blackline Specification unveiled: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Aug 17, 2022, 05:47 pm 2 min read

Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner Blackline Specification rolls on 22-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: Bentley)

Bentley has revealed the 2023 Flying Spur Mulliner with the "Blackline Specification." The sedan gets a blacked-out treatment all around the body, including the signature hood ornament. The Mulliner trim is the top-of-the-line for the British luxury carmaker and this model is offered with lighter color schemes to highlight the black element. The car is available with V6 hybrid, V8, or W12 powertrain options.

Context Why does this story matter?

Bentley was founded in 1919 and is currently a subsidiary of the Volkswagen group.

The brand is widely known for winning the 24 hours of Le Mans five times between 1920 and 1930.

In 2019, the British luxury car marque introduced the Flying Spur as a successor to its flagship Mulsanne sedan and based it on the all-new MSB platform.

Exteriors The sedan flaunts a blacked-out grille with silvered squares

The 2023 Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner Blackline Specification has a lengthy and muscular bonnet, a large blacked-out grille with silvered squares, circular LED headlights with integrated crystal-like DRLs and a wide air dam. On the sides, the sedan is flanked by ORVMs, Mulliner badging on air vents, flared wheel arches, and 22-inch alloy wheels. Squared-out LED taillights are available on the rear end.

Information It is offered with three powertrain options

The Flying Spur Mulliner is backed by a 3.0-liter V6 engine paired with an electric motor. The setup generates a combined output of 543hp/750Nm. The car also gets a 4.0-liter V8 motor that develops 549hp/770Nm and a 6.0-liter W12 mill that churns out 634hp/900Nm.

Interiors It gets ventilated seats with massage facility

On the inside, the Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner has a luxurious four-seater cabin with premium leather upholstery. The interior consists of three color options and features ventilated seats with massage function, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, multi-zone climate control, and a leather-wrapped multifunctional steering wheel. It offers a digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and multiple airbags for passengers' safety.

Information How much does it cost?

The pricing and availability details of the 2023 Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner Blackline Specification are yet to be revealed. We expect it to carry a premium over the current-generation Mulliner trim, which starts at $597,500 (approximately Rs. 4.74 crore) in the US.