Sophie Ecclestone completes 300 international wickets: Decoding her stats

Sophie Ecclestone , England's star left-arm spinner, has become the latest member of the exclusive 300 international wickets club. The 26-year-old achieved this feat during the fourth WT20I against India in Manchester. She dismissed Indian vice-captain Smriti Mandhana for 32 runs off 31 balls to complete the milestone. Meanwhile, this was also Ecclestone's 100th WT20I match. She picked 1/20 from ger four overs. However, India beat England by six wickets to take a 3-1 lead in the series.

WT20Is 140 wickets in WT20Is from 100 matches Ecclestone made her international debut in T20Is on July 3, 2016, against Pakistan. Since then, she has been a consistent performer for England across all formats of the game. As per ESPNcricinfo, Ecclestone now owns 140 wickets at an average of 15.75 and an economy rate of 5.95. She is the fourth-highest wicket-taker in WT20Is after Megan Schutt (153), Deepti Sharma (145) and Nida Dar (144).

WODIs 120 wickets in WODI cricket Ecclestone transitioned seamlessly into the 50-over format, making her ODI debut on October 8, 2016. She has picked 120 wickets at an average of 19.87 and an economy rate of 3.69 from 72 matches. Her best ODI performance came in the semi-final against South Africa during the World Cup where she took six wickets for just 36 runs. She owns three four-fers and two five-wicket hauls.