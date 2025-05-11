Amanjot gave India an early breakthrough by removing Hasini Perera early.

She then broke the 68-run stand between Vishmi Gunaratne and Chamari Athapaththu, dismissing the former.

While Rana removed the Lankan skipper, Harshitha Samarawickrama fell to Amanjot.

Rana ran riot thereafter, having dismissed Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani, and Malki Madara. She conceded 38 runs in 9.2 overs.

Amanjot bagged figures worth 8-0-54-3.