Sneh Rana records career-best WODI returns against SL; Amanjot shines
What's the story
Sneh Rana and Amanjot Kaur starred in India's 97-run win over hosts Sri Lanka in the 2025 WODI Tri-Nation Series final
The Women in Blue won after successfully defending 342 at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.
Rana and Amanjot shared seven wickets, with the former bagging a four-wicket haul. She also registered her career-best returns against the Lankans in the format.
Bowling
How Amanjot, Rana fared
Amanjot gave India an early breakthrough by removing Hasini Perera early.
She then broke the 68-run stand between Vishmi Gunaratne and Chamari Athapaththu, dismissing the former.
While Rana removed the Lankan skipper, Harshitha Samarawickrama fell to Amanjot.
Rana ran riot thereafter, having dismissed Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani, and Malki Madara. She conceded 38 runs in 9.2 overs.
Amanjot bagged figures worth 8-0-54-3.
Figures
Career-best haul against SL
As mentioned, Rana recorded her career-best bowling figures against Sri Lanka in WODIs.
The off-spinner has raced to 14 wickets from just six WODIs at an incredible average of 12.64 against the Lankans.
Overall, Rana has snapped up 44 wickets in 32 WODIs at 27.47. This was her third four-plus wicket haul in the format.
She also has a fifer to her name.
Information
Amanjot races to nine wickets
On the other hand, seamer Amanjot now has nine wickets from seven WODIs at an average of 28.33. Her tally includes a solitary four-wicket haul. She made her WODI debut in July 2023.