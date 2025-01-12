Jemimah Rodrigues surpasses 1,000 WODI runs with maiden century: Stats
What's the story
The Indian women's cricket team, led by Smriti Mandhana, created a new record in the second ODI against Ireland on Sunday.
The team posted its highest-ever total in women's ODIs, scoring 370/5 in 50 overs.
The historic achievement came on the back of Jemimah Rodrigues' stunning century and massive contributions from Harleen Deol, Mandhana herself, and opener Pratika Rawal.
Here are further details.
Stellar performance
Rodrigues and Deol's partnership propels India to record total
Rodrigues was India's top scorer, smashing 102 off 91 balls, including 12 fours.
She added a mammoth third-wicket stand of 183 runs with Deol, which was instrumental in India's record-breaking total.
Deol scored a terrific 89-run knock from 84 balls.
India went down to 156/2 from 156/0. Rodrigues arrived in the middle and helped India march ahead alongside Deol.
She was finally dismissed in the 50th over. Arlene Kelly dismissed her.
Career-defining performance
Rodrigues gets past 1,000 runs
Rodrigues rose to the occasion with regular No. 4 Harmanpreet Kaur rested for the series. She bettered her best of 86 to score her maiden international century.
Her 102 takes her to 1,089 runs from 41 matches at 29.43. In addition to her ton, she also owns six fifties.
As per ESPNcricinfo, in 26 home matches, she owns 663 runs at 27.62 (100s: 1, 50s: 3).
She has another 426 runs at 32.76 in away matches.
Opening partnership
Mandhana and Rawal's fiery start sets stage for record total
Mandhana and Rawal's aggressive batting laid a solid foundation for India's record-breaking total.
Mandhana scored 73 off 54 balls, including 10 fours and two sixes, as she registered her 30th 50 in women's ODIs.
Meanwhile, Rawal continued her impressive form, scoring 67 off 61 balls.
Their partnership resulted in a mammoth first-wicket stand of 156 runs.