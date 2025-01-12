What's the story

The Indian women's cricket team, led by Smriti Mandhana, created a new record in the second ODI against Ireland on Sunday.

The team posted its highest-ever total in women's ODIs, scoring 370/5 in 50 overs.

The historic achievement came on the back of Jemimah Rodrigues' stunning century and massive contributions from Harleen Deol, Mandhana herself, and opener Pratika Rawal.

Here are further details.