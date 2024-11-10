Summarize Simplifying... In short In Women's BBL history, the highest individual scores are held by Lee, Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana, and Ashleigh Gardner.

Lee's aggressive 150* led the Hurricanes to a 72-run victory, while Harris' record-breaking 136* helped the Heat win by 50 runs.

Decoding the highest individual scores in Women's BBL history

What's the story Veteran South African batter Lizelle Lee has created a new record in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL). During a match against the Perth Scorchers, The Hobart Hurricanes batter scored an unbeaten 150 off just 75 balls. Lee became the first batter to breach the 140-run mark in WBBL as she broke several records at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Let's decode the highest individual scores in WBBL history.

Lizelle Lee - 150* versus Perth Scorchers, 2024

Though the early setback of the Hurricanes being reduced to 16/2 in just three overs, Lee's aggressive batting turned the tide. Her partner at the other end, Elyse Villani, could only watch as Lee dominated their century stand. The Proteas star brought up her hundred off 51 balls. Her 150* was laced with 12 fours and as many sixes. Her efforts meant Hurricanes won by 72 runs after posting 203/3.

Grace Harris - 136* versus Perth Scorchers, 2023

Brisbane Heat opener Grace Harris held the previous-highest individual score in WBBL. She shattered a plethora of records with a breathtaking knock against Perth Scorchers at the North Sydney Oval in 2023. The opener took 48 balls to get the three-figure mark as she returned unbeaten on 136 off 59 balls, a knock laced with 12 boundaries and 11 maximums. Her brilliance meant the Heat posted 229/7 and eventually won by 50 runs.

Smriti Mandhana and Ashleigh Gardner - 114

The third spot on this elite list is shared by Smriti Mandhana and Ashleigh Gardner. The former, while playing for Sydney Thunder, scored an unbeaten 114 off 64 balls against Melbourne Renegades in the 2021 edition in Mackay. She smoked 14 fours and three sixes. Meanwhile, Gardner scored 114 off just 52 balls while playing for Sydney Sixers against Melbourne Stars in 2017 (9 fours, 10 sixes).