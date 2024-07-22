Women's Asia Cup 2024, unbeaten India take on Nepal: Preview
India are set to take on Nepal in their third Group A clash of the 2024 Women's Asia Cup. The Women in Blue claimed a big win over Pakistan to start their campaign before beating the United Arab Emirates. Third-placed Nepal defeated UAE in their opener but couldn't overcome Pakistan. India are likely to reach the semi-finals regardless of the Nepal game result.
Venue, pitch report, and streaming details
The Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium will host the entirety of the 2024 Women's Asia Cup T20. The venue offers a batting-friendly pitch, but bowlers remain in action if they mix up the pace. Notably, spinners have dominated the proceedings in the tourney so far. Star Sports Network will telecast the match while fans can live-stream it on Disney+Hotstar from 7:00pm IST.
First encounter between India and Nepal
India and Nepal will lock horns for the first time in women's international cricket. Notably, Nepal will be the 14th different side to face India in WT20I cricket. It will be India Women's 190th appearance in the format.
India likely to reach semi-finals
With two wins in two games, India top the Women's Asia Cup Group A standings (4 points). They are followed by Pakistan (2 points), Nepal (2), and UAE (0). India's superior Net Run Rate of +3.298 makes them favorites for the semi-finals berth. It is important to note that the top two teams from the two groups (A and B) will make the semis.
India's dominance at Women's Asia Cup
India have been crowned champions in seven of the eight Women's Asia Cup editions so far. They won the ODI edition four times (2004, 2005-06, 2006, and 2008) and T20I edition thrice (2012, 2016, and 2022). India are the defending champions as they beat Sri Lanka in the 2022 Women's Asia Cup T20 final. India missed out on the 2018 WAsia Cup T20 title.
A look at Probable XIs
India Women (Probable XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur Singh, and Tanuja Kanwar. Nepal Women (Probable XI): Samjhana Khadka, Sita Rana Magar, Kabita Kunwar, Indu Barma (captain), Rubina Chhetry, Roma Thapa, Puja Mahato, Bindu Rawal, Kajal Shrestha (wicket-keeper), Kabita Joshi, and Kritika Marasini.