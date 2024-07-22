In short Simplifying... In short In the 2024 Women's Asia Cup T20, undefeated India is set to face Nepal for the first time in women's international cricket.

The match will take place at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, known for its batting-friendly pitch.

India, having won seven of the eight Women's Asia Cup editions, is a strong contender for the semi-finals with a superior Net Run Rate.

The match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network and can be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar from 7:00pm IST.

India Women are coming off successive wins (Image source: X/@BCCIWomen)

Women's Asia Cup 2024, unbeaten India take on Nepal: Preview

By Parth Dhall 01:44 pm Jul 22, 2024

What's the story India are set to take on Nepal in their third Group A clash of the 2024 Women's Asia Cup. The Women in Blue claimed a big win over Pakistan to start their campaign before beating the United Arab Emirates. Third-placed Nepal defeated UAE in their opener but couldn't overcome Pakistan. India are likely to reach the semi-finals regardless of the Nepal game result.

Details

Venue, pitch report, and streaming details

The Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium will host the entirety of the 2024 Women's Asia Cup T20. The venue offers a batting-friendly pitch, but bowlers remain in action if they mix up the pace. Notably, spinners have dominated the proceedings in the tourney so far. Star Sports Network will telecast the match while fans can live-stream it on Disney+Hotstar from 7:00pm IST.

Information

First encounter between India and Nepal

India and Nepal will lock horns for the first time in women's international cricket. Notably, Nepal will be the 14th different side to face India in WT20I cricket. It will be India Women's 190th appearance in the format.

Scenario

India likely to reach semi-finals

With two wins in two games, India top the Women's Asia Cup Group A standings (4 points). They are followed by Pakistan (2 points), Nepal (2), and UAE (0). India's superior Net Run Rate of +3.298 makes them favorites for the semi-finals berth. It is important to note that the top two teams from the two groups (A and B) will make the semis.

Dominance

India's dominance at Women's Asia Cup

India have been crowned champions in seven of the eight Women's Asia Cup editions so far. They won the ODI edition four times (2004, 2005-06, 2006, and 2008) and T20I edition thrice (2012, 2016, and 2022). India are the defending champions as they beat Sri Lanka in the 2022 Women's Asia Cup T20 final. India missed out on the 2018 WAsia Cup T20 title.

Probable XIs

A look at Probable XIs

India Women (Probable XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur Singh, and Tanuja Kanwar. Nepal Women (Probable XI): Samjhana Khadka, Sita Rana Magar, Kabita Kunwar, Indu Barma (captain), Rubina Chhetry, Roma Thapa, Puja Mahato, Bindu Rawal, Kajal Shrestha (wicket-keeper), Kabita Joshi, and Kritika Marasini.