Smriti Mandhana, India's third-highest run-getter in Women's ODIs, recently scored her sixth ODI century, helping her cross the 7,000-run mark in international cricket.

This achievement makes her the second Indian woman to do so, with only Mithali Raj scoring more.

This century was particularly noteworthy as it was her first in over two years, despite her consistent performance across formats.

Smriti Mandhana completes 7,000 international runs with century versus SA

By Gaurav Tripathi 05:29 pm Jun 16, 2024

What's the story Smriti Mandhana on June 16 brought up her sixth century in women's ODIs. The star Indian opener played brilliantly against South Africa in the opening WODI at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. She ended up scoring 117 off 127 balls (12 fours, 1 six). Her efforts helped India recover from a batting collapse. Mandhana also completed 7,000 international runs during her stay.

A valiant effort from Mandhana

India were reduced to 99/5 while batting first as five of their top-six batters couldn't touch the 20-run mark. Mandhana rescued the hosts with an 81-run stand with Deepti Sharma (37). She also dominated a 58-run partnership with Pooja Vastrakar (31*) as India finished at 265/8. Mandhana, who was watchful before shifting gears, fell to pacer Masabata Klaas in the 47th over.

Sixth ODI ton for Mandhana

India's third-highest run-getter in WODIs, Mandhana has now 3,359 runs across 83 games at 43.62. Besides six tons, he also owns 26 fifties. Only Mithali Raj has more WODI centuries for India (7). Mandhana scored her second ton against SA as she now owns 593 runs against them at 45.61 (50s: 3). This was also her maiden WODI ton at home.

Mandhana enters the 7,000-run club

Mandhana became the second Indian to complete 7,000 (now 7,059) runs in women's international cricket. The southpaw owns 480 runs at 48 in Tests and 3,220 runs at 27.52 in WT20Is. She owns an overall average of 34.6 in internationals. Only Mithali (10,868) boasts more runs for India. Team captain Harmanpreet Kaur trails Mandhana with 6,870 runs.

First international ton in over two years

Notably, Mandhana scored an international hundred after over two years. Her last international century came against West Indies during the ICC Women's World Cup in March 2022. Though she has been a consistent run-getter across formats in this phase, the talented batter somehow was away from the three-figure mark.