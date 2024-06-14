Kane Williamson-led New Zealand have been knocked out (Photo credit: X/@BLACKCAPS)

T20 WC 2024: Here's how New Zealand got knocked out

By Rajdeep Saha 10:57 am Jun 14, 202410:57 am

What's the story Kane Williamson-led New Zealand have been knocked out of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup from the group stage. New Zealand, who suffered defeats in their first two matches, needed Papua New Guinea to overcome Afghanistan in Match 29 at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad. However, clinical Afghanistan claimed a seven-wicket win to reach the Super 8 to join West Indies.

Group C

Afghanistan move ahead of West Indies in Group C

Afghanistan are top of Group C with six points. They have won three matches on the trot. Afghanistan's NRR of +4.230 sees them be ahead of West Indies, who too have six points from three matches, The NRR of West Indies is +2.596. The two sides face each other in their final group game.

NZ

New Zealand remain bottom

New Zealand are placed bottom of Group C. They suffered two successive defeats. The Kiwis faltered in their opening match against Afghanistan, who claimed an 84-run win. In their next encounter against the Windies, the Kiwis suffered a 13-run defeat. New Zealand, who have two matches left in Group C, have zero points with their NRR reading -2.425.

Information

Batting failure sees New Zealand suffer

New Zealand scored only 75 against the Afghans in a chase of 160 in Guyana. They scored 136/9 next against the Windies inn a chase of 150 in Trinidad. Skipper Kane Williamson got scores of nine and one in these two games.

AFG

Afghanistan beat PNG

Fazalhaq Farooqi was the pick of the Afghan bowlers as PNG were bundled out for 95 in 19.5 overs. Naveen-ul-Haq claimed two wickets with spinner Noor Ahmed picking one scalp. There were four run outs. In response, Afghanistan lost both their openers cheaply (22/2). However, Gulbadin Naib impressed with an unbeaten 49. Azmatullah Omarzai (13) and Mohammad Nabi (16*) chipped in.