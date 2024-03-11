Next Article

Carey scored a match-winning 98*

Marsh, Carey shine as Australia stun NZ in Christchurch Test

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:10 am Mar 11, 202409:10 am

What's the story Stunning knocks from Alex Carey and Mitchell Marsh powered Australia to an emphatic three-wicket win in the second and final Test against hosts New Zealand in Christchurch. Chasing 279 from victory, the Aussies were reduced to 34/4 before Carey and Marsh rescued them. Skipper Pat Cummins also scored a handy 32* as Australia clinched the series 2-0. Here we decode the key stats.

Summary

How did the game pan out?

NZ were folded for 162 after being put on to bat as none of their batters could touch the 40-run mark. Josh Hazlewood claimed a fifer. Australia posted 256 in reply as Marnus Labuschagne made 90. Kane Williamson (51), Rachin Ravindra (82), Daryl Mitchell (58), and Tom Latham (73) helped NZ post 372 in their second outing.

Australia's chase

Summary of Australia's stunning chase

Chasing 279, Australia were off to a terrible start, having been reduced to 34/4. Marsh (80) and Travis Head (18) then consolidated with a 46-run stand. The former then found another potent partner in Carey (98*) as they added 140 runs. Cummins and Carey also added 51* runs for the eighth wicket to steer their side home.

Hazlewood

Second fifer against NZ

Hazlewood breathed fire with the red cherry and claimed 5/31 in NZ's first innings. He claimed one more wicket in his second outing. He has raced to 273 wickets at an average of 24.82. While this was his 12th fifer in Tests, the pacer also owns 10 four-wicket hauls. Against NZ, he has raced to 33 wickets in eight Tests at 27.09 (5W: 2).

WTC

First bowler to accomplish this feat

With this fifer, Hazlewood became the first bowler to accomplish 50 wickets in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. He has now raced to 51 wickets in 11 games at a stunning average of 19.46. The tally includes three fifers. Overall, Hazlewood has completed 109 WTC wickets at a fine average of 20.45. He owns six fifers in this regard.

Henry

Stunning spells from Henry

Matt Henry was sensational throughout the game, having claimed 7/67 in 2/94. His 7/67 are now the second-best innings figures for a NZ bowler against Australia in Tests. This was Henry's third Test fifer and the second of the series. The pacer has raced to 95 wickets at 32.41. He now boasts 21 Test scalps against Australia at 33.66.

Labuschagne

A fine 90-run knock from Labuschagne

Labuschagne batted exceptionally well. He scored 90 off 147 balls in Australia's first innings. Playing his 50th Test, he has raced to 4,114 runs at 49.56. Besides his 20 fifties, the classy player also owns 11 hundreds. Against NZ, he has raced to 648 Test runs at 64.80 (50s: 4, 100s: 2). The tally includes a double-ton (215).

Williamson

Williamson slams half-century in his 100th Test

Playing his 100th Test, Kane Williamson scored a fighting 51 off 107 in his side's second innings. Williamson's 51 takes him to 8,743 runs at an average of 54.98. He struck his 34th fifty (100s: 32). As per ESPNcricinfo, in 11 matches versus the Aussies, Williamson now owns 776 runs at 36.95. He hammered his third fifty versus Australia (100s: 2).

Mitchell

An innings of substance from Mitchell

After managing just four runs in his first outing, Daryl Mitchell showcased remarkable character and ended up scoring 58 off 98 balls. Mitchell has now raced to 1,608 runs in 23 Tests with the help of five tons and 10 fifties. His average reads 50.25. Meanwhile, against Australia, he has raced to 111 runs at 27.75. This was his maiden fifty against them.

Ravindra

A gritty effort from Ravindra

Rachin Ravindra hammered a fine 82 off 153 balls in the third innings. This was Ravindra's second Test fifty and his maiden one came in the opener of the ongoing series. He also owns a Test ton. Standing in his seventh Test, the southpaw has raced to 519 runs at 39.92. Meanwhile, he has completed 3,199 First-Class runs, averaging 40-plus (100s: 7, 50s: 14).

Latham

Latham's highest Test score versus Australia

Latham ended up scoring 73 off 168 balls. He brilliantly tackled the potent Aussie attack and brought up his highest score against the opposition. Latham has raced to 5,418 Test runs at 39.83. The tally includes 28 fifties and 13 centuries. He has managed just 549 runs against Australia at an average of 27.45. Overall, Latham struck his fourth Test fifty against them.

10,000

Eighth New Zealand player to hammer this record

Latham came into this contest with 9,922 international runs under his belt. In the second innings, he got to 10,000 runs, needing just 40 for the milestone. Latham is the eighth NZ player to notch this feat. He has now raced to 10,033 runs in 253 games at 36.75 (100s: 20, 50s: 55). Among active NZ players, only Williamson (18,100) owns more.

Cummins

Four-fer for Cummins

Cummins was the pick of the Aussie bowlers as he finished with 4/62 in NZ's second innings. He has now raced to 269 scalps in 62 Test at an average of 22.53. The tally includes 12 fifers two match 10-wicket hauls. Against NZ, he now boasts 18 wickets at a decent average of 21.94.