Next Article

Steve Smith has scored 757 runs against New Zealand in Tests (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Steve Smith averages over 58 against New Zealand in Tests

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 08:30 am Feb 28, 202408:30 am

What's the story Australia are all set to lock horns against New Zealand in a two-match Test series, starting February 29. Steve Smith will bolster Australia's top order with Usman Khawaja. The former has a sensational record against the Kiwis in Test cricket. Among the active Australian batters, Smith owns the most runs against NZ in this format. He has an average of over 58 against them.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Smith is one of the best batters of this generation across all formats. His numbers speak for themselves in red-ball cricket. Among active cricketers, he is the second-highest run-scorer in Test cricket with 9,634 runs. Following David Warner's retirement, Smith has shifted to an opener's role in this format and will aim to score big runs to settle into his new position.

Stats

Smith averages 58.23 against New Zealand in Test cricket

The 34-year-old has amassed 757 runs against New Zealand in eight Test matches at an impressive average of 58.23. Smith has hammered two centuries and five fifties against the Kiwis in the longest format. His highest score of 138 against NZ came at Perth in November 2015. Smith scored 214 runs from five innings against NZ in the last Test series in 2019-20.

Information

Smith's home and away average against New Zealand (Tests)

Smith averages over 45 against NZ in both home and away conditions. He has slammed 495 runs from six home Tests versus NZ at 45. The 34-year-old has smashed 262 runs on NZ soil in two Tests at an average of 131.

Test Average

Highest average in Test cricket (minimum 9,000 runs)

Smith owns 9,634 runs from 107 Tests at an average of 58.03, including 32 centuries and 41 fifties. He recently completed 16,000 runs in international cricket. As per ESPNcricinfo, Smith's average is the highest among batters with at least 9,000 Test runs. He is the fourth-highest run-getter for Australia in Tests, only behind Ricky Ponting (13,378), Allan Border (11,174), and Steve Waugh (10,927).

Runs

Decoding his runs at home, away, and neutral venues

Smith has compiled 4,701 runs from 53 home matches at an average of 63.68. He has smashed 16 centuries and 19 fifties. In 49 away (home of opposition) Tests, he has raced to 4,504 runs at 55.60. The 34-year-old has 15 centuries and 19 fifties. He has scored 429 runs in five neutral matches at 42.90, slamming three fifties and a solitary ton.