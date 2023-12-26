Warner completes 18,500 international runs; becomes Australia's second-highest run-getter

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 11:45 am Dec 26, 202311:45 am

David Warner completes 18,500 runs in international cricket for Australia

Veteran batter David Warner became the second-highest run-getter for Australia across all formats. The 37-year-old achieved this feat against Pakistan in the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Eventually, Warner could only score 38 as he was dismissed right at the stroke of Lunch on Day 1. He also completed 18,500 runs in the international circuit. Here are his international numbers.

Second-highest international run-getter for Australia

Courtesy of his knock, Warner has surpassed Steve Waugh as Australia's second-highest run-getter across all three formats. Warner has amassed 18,515 international runs for Australia surpassing Waugh's tally of 18,496 international runs. The 37-year-old is only behind Ricky Ponting's international tally of 27,368 runs. Notably, these three are the only Australian batters with more than 18,000 international runs.

Warner averages 44.78 in Test cricket

Playing his 111th Test match, Warner has compiled 8,689 runs at an average of 44.78. He has hammered 26 centuries and 36 fifties in the longest format of the game. Overall, he is Australia's fifth-highest run-getter in Test cricket. Among active Australian batters, he is only behind Steve Smith's runs tally. His highest score of 335* came against Pakistan in Adelaide back in 2019.

Second-most centuries in ODI cricket for Australia

Warner has a great record in ODIs for Australia with 6,932 runs from 161 matches at an average of 45.30. He owns 22 centuries and 33 fifties in this format. Among Aussie batters, only Ponting owns more ODI tons (29). The 37-year-old has also scored his runs at a brisk strike rate of 97.26. Warner's highest ODI score of 179 came against Pakistan (2017).

Second-highest run-getter in T20Is for Australia

The veteran batter is the second-highest run-getter for Australia in T20Is with 2,894 runs from 99 matches at an average of 32.88. Warner also owns a decent strike rate of 141.30 while slamming 24 fifties and a solitary ton in this format. In terms of T20I runs among Aussies, only Aaron Finch has scored more with 3,120 runs. Warner has hammered 105 sixes (T20Is).

A look at his international career for Australia

Playing his 371st international match, Warner has compiled 18,515 runs for Australia at an average of 42.56. He owns 49 centuries and 93 fifties across the three formats. His tally of 142 50-plus scores in the international circuit for Australia is only behind Ponting's tally of 216 (50s: 146, 100s: 70). He has slammed 304 international sixes, the most by an Australian batter.