David Warner: Decoding his Test stats versus Pakistan at home

1/5

Sports 2 min read

David Warner: Decoding his Test stats versus Pakistan at home

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:17 pm Dec 04, 202302:17 pm

Warner owns five Test tons against Pakistan (Source: X/@ICC)

Australia are gearing up to host Pakistan in a three-match home Test series, which gets underway on December 14 in Perth. Eyes will be on veteran opener David Warner, who is set to retire from the longest format following this series. The southpaw has been sensational against Pakistan in Tests, particularly in home games. Here are his stats against Pakistan in home Tests.

2/5

Averages 140-plus at home against Pakistan

Warner has accumulated 845 runs across five Tests against Pakistan at home. The tally includes four centuries and a solitary fifty. His only triple ton in Tests also came against Pakistan (335* in Adelaide, 2019). Warner's average in these games is a jaw-dropping 140.83. He can become the second Aussie after Greg Chappell (1,200) to complete 1,000 Test runs against Pakistan at home.

3/5

His overall numbers against Pakistan

Overall, Warner has accumulated 1,253 runs against Pakistan in 10 Tests. While he averages 83.53 against this team, he does not average 70 or more against any other nation. The southpaw owns five tons and four fifties against Pakistan in the longest format. New Zealand and South Africa are the only other teams against which Warner has smoked five tons.

4/5

8,500 runs loading for Warner

Warner currently owns 8,487 runs in 109 Tests at an average of 44.43. He has hammered 36 fifties and 25 centuries (200s: 3). Warner can become the seventh Australian to touch the 8,500 run mark in Tests matches. He would join Ricky Ponting (13,378), Allan Border (11,174), Steve Waugh (10,927), Steve Smith (9,320), Michael Clarke (8,643), and Matthew Hayden (8,625) in this elite list.

5/5

Decoding his Test numbers

At home, he has clobbered 5,139 runs in 55 Tests at 58.39. In 51 away Tests (home of opposition), he has raced to 3,065 runs at 31.59. He tallies 283 runs in three neutral Tests at 47.16. Meanwhile, 239 of Warner's Test runs against Pakistan have come in UAE at 59.75. On Pakistan soil, he owns 169 runs across three Tests at 33.80.