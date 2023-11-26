India vs Australia, 2nd T20I: Pitch and weather reports

1/6

Sports 2 min read

India vs Australia, 2nd T20I: Pitch and weather reports

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:14 am Nov 26, 202309:14 am

India are 1-0 up in the series (Source: X/@BCCI)

India and Australia are up against each other in the second T20I of the five-match series on Sunday (November 26). The opening game was a thriller as the Aussies would be gutted after failing to defend 208. Though the Indian batters were brilliant, there is room for improvement in the bowling department. Here are the pitch and weather reports.

2/6

A look at the track conditions

The 2nd T20I match between India and Australia will be played at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. The match will begin at 7:00pm IST. A balanced surface is expected with help for spinners. Meanwhile, the venue is not known to aid batters much. Pacers can also make a significant mark with the new ball under the lights.

3/6

Will rain play a part?

There have been showers for the past few days in Thiruvananthapuram. However, the weather is expected to be better on the match day. According to AccuWeather, there is a 25 per cent chance of rain on November 26. The sky is expected to be clear with a maximum temperature of 25 degrees Celsius.

4/6

Here are the stadium stats

As per ESPNcricinfo, chasing teams have won 10 of the 17 T20 games played here with the average first innings run rate being 6.76. It rises to 7.28 in the second innings. While India have played three T20Is and returned with two victories, Australia are yet to play a game at this venue.

5/6

A look at the probable XIs

India probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan (WK), Suryakumar Yadav (C), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna. Australia probable XI: Matthew Short, Steven Smith, Josh Inglis, Aaron Hardie, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (c & WK), Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha.

6/6