Premier League 2023-24, Arsenal pip Brentford 1-0: Key stats

Sports

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 01:21 am Nov 26, 202301:21 am

Kai Havertz scored the winner for Arsenal against Brentford (Photo credit: X/@premierleague)

Arsenal edged past Brentford in a 1-0 win on matchday 13 of the 2023-24 Premier League on Saturday. The Gunners left it late as substitute Kai Havertz slammed home an 89th-minute winner against the Bees. This is their ninth win of the season and it will allow them to reach the summit of the PL standings. Here we decode the stats.

Brentford registered these unwanted Premier League records

With this defeat, Brentford are winless in their last four Premier League game against the Gunners (D1, L3). Ever since losing 3-0 to Arsenal last season, Brentford went unbeaten in their last 15 Premier League London derbies (W8, D7) before losing again. Brentford have now lost two of their last 11 home league games (W5, D4).

Joint-most goals scored by substitutes in PL this season

As per Opta, with Havertz's 89th-minute winner, Arsenal have seen 10 goals netted by substitutes in all competitions this season, the joint-most of any Premier League side. Brighton have also seen 10 goals scored by their substitutes this season. Overall, Arsenal have scored 27 goals this season while conceding 10 goals